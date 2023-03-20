Migraine is not just a headache, but a complex, fairly frequent, multifaceted neurological syndrome caused by several different factors. Such is then a complex, multifactorial neurological disorder, of which headache is only one of the symptoms, albeit definitely the main one. The headache or headache is in fact a symptom, as can be vertigo, abdominal pain or chest pain.

Migraine: This remedy is perfect for making it go away as soon as possible

One of the most particular constituents of the migraine attack, in fact, is precisely the lateralization of the pain, that is to say, placing oneself in a fairly lateral position. The factors that inflame migraines, such as stress or alcohol, can vary distinctly from person to person.

The best remedy is therefore to know them and, as far as possible, to avoid them. In this sense, keeping a headache diary can be very useful. The real and effective migraine remedies are home remedies, which can assist in relieving the symptoms, even if their effectiveness is not scientifically proven.

These remedies serve to give some relief to those suffering from this pathology, however without any guarantee. In fact, it must be said that, to date, migraine is not curable. Today we will see some very effective remedies. Lavender oil, for example, is almost always used to relax and reduce stress, so it could also benefit migraine sufferers.

For example, it is advisable to spray the diluted oil in the rooms or even to mix it with bath water. Subsequently, those who avoid stress and live with conscience do themselves good. A very recent US study shows that reducing stress with the mindfulness method, by practicing yoga or meditation, precisely decreases the number of headache days.

If the pain is already underway, take a moment for yourself to calm down and leave any stressful stimuli behind. Finally, the most effective is the one that assumes the use of peppermint oil. Already in ancient times peppermint was considered a medicinal plant.