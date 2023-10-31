World Savings Day 2023: When will assets grow in real terms again?

0
The crowds at World Savings Day in Upper Austria today, Tuesday, were larger than in previous years. This could also be due to the fact that interest rates have risen significantly again. In real terms, there is nothing left over because of the still high inflation. When do the heads of the Upper Austrian banks expect a turnaround? The OÖNachrichten asked questions at the banks’ traditional customer receptions.
