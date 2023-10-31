Home » World Savings Day 2023: When will assets grow in real terms again?
News

World Savings Day 2023: When will assets grow in real terms again?

by admin
World Savings Day 2023: When will assets grow in real terms again?

The crowds at World Savings Day in Upper Austria today, Tuesday, were larger than in previous years. This could also be due to the fact that interest rates have risen significantly again. In real terms, there is nothing left over because of the still high inflation. When do the heads of the Upper Austrian banks expect a turnaround? The OÖNachrichten asked questions at the banks’ traditional customer receptions.

See also  Enroll! The Francisco de Paula Santander District Educational Institution has open registrations

You may also like

‘Let’s find out in advance how much next...

Exploring Induced Lactation: Sharing the Role of Breastfeeding...

Silver and bronze at the Kata World Championship...

Highlights from the Second Session of the Boao...

Mexico: Resistance for the Planet

Vithalis explains about transportation in the city of...

Maine Gunman’s Family Contacted Police Months Before Massacre,...

Essmar carries out preventive maintenance in Ebar Zuca...

Shenzhou 16 Astronaut Crew Safely Returns to Beijing

Heroes of Might and Magic III in World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy