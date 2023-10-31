The Many Benefits of Breast Milk: A Source of Biologically Active Substances and Support for Maternal-Infant Health

Breast Milk: More than Just Nourishment, a Source of Biological Benefits

Breast milk has long been recognized as the ideal source of nutrition for infants, providing them with essential energy and nutrients for growth. However, recent studies have revealed that breast milk is not limited to its nourishing properties, but also contains a wide range of biologically active substances that can have a profound impact on the child’s development and health.

According to Riccardo Davanzo, President of the Technical Operational Table on breastfeeding of the Ministry of Health, breast milk can be considered a “living tissue” that interacts with the baby and can stimulate and modify the child’s organism in various ways. It not only strengthens the bond between mother and child but also enhances the child’s immune system, making it more resilient against infections, allergies, tumors, and even chronic adult diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the close link between the health and nutrition of both the mother and child. Breastfeeding, as a part of optimal infant nutrition, plays a vital role in maternal-infant protection, including mental well-being. Italian scientific societies such as the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN), the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP), and the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO) have been actively promoting breastfeeding as a preventive measure against various chronic adult diseases such as hypercholesterolemia, arterial hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

One of the recent discoveries in breast milk is the presence of microRNAs, a type of nucleic acids that do not transmit genetic characteristics but can modify the functioning of enzymes. These microRNAs have the ability to alter the expression of genes, thus influencing the predisposition to certain diseases. They also inhibit tumor cell proliferation, facilitate the maturation of the child’s lymphocytes, promote the maturation of the gastrointestinal tract, and protect it from damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation. The composition of microRNAs in breast milk continuously changes based on various factors, including the mother’s health, the baby’s age, and the time of day.

To fully leverage the benefits of breast milk, the WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continuing breastfeeding during weaning and beyond as long as both mother and baby desire.

Despite the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, some women may encounter difficulties or face misconceptions that discourage them from breastfeeding. Davanzo emphasizes the need for education and support to help mothers overcome these challenges. Mothers should be aware that changes in milk production or the baby’s increased demands are often temporary and can be managed with support. Common issues such as regurgitation or colic should not deter mothers from breastfeeding, as these can occur with both breast milk and formula.

Additionally, mental health plays a pivotal role in successful breastfeeding. A woman’s emotional well-being is essential, as it enables her to meet the demanding needs of her child. Healthcare professionals should provide empathetic support and periodic evaluations during the post-partum period and the first year of life. Approximately 20% of new mothers experience mental distress, and in some cases, it may be necessary to help the mother stop breastfeeding to prioritize her physical and mental health. Flexibility and individual adaptation should be ensured, as the well-being of both the mother and child remains the top priority.

In conclusion, breast milk is not only a nourishing source for infants but also an exceptional reservoir of biologically active substances. Its numerous benefits, including immune system enhancement and protection against chronic diseases, should be acknowledged and promoted. By providing comprehensive support and addressing mental health, breastfeeding can greatly contribute to the health and well-being of both mothers and their children.