Microsoft’s Game Pass Adds Exciting Lineup of Games for November

Microsoft Set to Expand Game Pass with New Games in November

by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

As we welcome a new month, Microsoft is gearing up to release a variety of exciting games on Game Pass. With a mix of quality and quantity, Microsoft aims to offer something for every gamer. In fact, eager players don’t even have to wait until November to enjoy new additions, as three games have already been added to the service.

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Jusant, and Wartales Thirsty Suitors are now available on PC, consoles, and the cloud. These games offer unique and engaging experiences for players across different platforms.

Looking ahead, November promises even more thrilling titles to be added to Game Pass. On November 2, fans can expect Football Manager 2024 and Dungeons 4 to be released on PC, consoles, and the cloud. Then, on November 6, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on all platforms.

Excitingly, November 9 will see the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on PC, consoles, and the cloud. Additionally, Wild Hearts will be available on the same day. Finally, Spirittea will be arriving on Xbox Series and Cloud on November 14, followed by Coral Island.

However, alongside the arrival of these new games, Microsoft also announced that some beloved titles will be leaving Game Pass “soon.” To avoid missing out on these fantastic games, players are advised to make the most of them in the next few weeks. The list of games that will be leaving Game Pass includes Coffee Talk, Exapunks, Ghost Song, Gungrave Gore, Football Manager 2023, and Lapin Townscaper.

With Microsoft’s commitment to expanding Game Pass with a mix of new and established games, gamers can look forward to an exciting month of gaming experiences. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to dive into the world of gaming with Game Pass.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

