Policewoman shot dead in Rome

A woman was shot and killed in the Torraccia area, on the northeastern outskirts of Rome. We are in via Rosario Nicolò. From here, shortly after 11.20, numerous calls for help were made by the residents, for some gunshots that exploded and were heard distinctly throughout the building.

Once on the spot, the agents of the San Basilio police station found a woman dead in the entrance hall of the building. To kill her, according to what is learned, the gunshots that have reached her, perhaps while she was attempting a desperate escape. From the first information it would be a policewoman.

All to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. Witnesses reported to the police about a man who fled in a small car.

Man found dead in car

Shortly after 12.20, in via Nino Tamassia – not far from the place of the murder – the lifeless body of a man was found in a car. According to what is learned, it would be the attacker who shot and killed the policewoman in via Rosario Nicolò. At the moment the hypothesis would be that of a murder suicide.

article being updated







