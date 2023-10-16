Polish elections, towards a turnaround: the sovereignists ahead, but Tusk and the pro-European allies have the numbers to govern

The conservative, nationalist and populist ‘Law and Justice’ party (Pis) And primobut he has the numbers to govern the opposition. L’exit poll on the Polish legislative elections they outline the scenario of a reversal in Warsaw: the Pis of Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the current prime minister Matthew Morawieckiis estimated at 36,8% of votes, far from the threshold of 40 percent which would guarantee the majority bonus. And according to the Ipsos revelation, the only potential ally, the far-right “Confederation” party, would have stopped at 6.2%. The seats in parliament, barring surprises, will therefore not allow the sovereignists to form a new government.

Instead, celebrate the former president of the European Council Donald Tusk: according to the exit poll, the centrist and pro-European electoral allianceCivic Coalition‘ got the 31,6% of votes. In third place – col 13% – it would be confirmed as a centre-right alliance ‘Third Via‘, followed by the Social Democratic Alliance ‘The Left‘ With the’8,6%. Both parties, although they have chosen to run separately, have already announced their intention to form an alliance with Tusk even undermine Morawiecki and his Pis from the Warsaw government.

Considering the seats, according to the Ipsos exit poll, the three opposition parties led by Donald Tusk would control a majority of the lower house of the Polish parliament with 248 deputies in front of the 200 that the Pis would join with the right-wing extremists of the Confederation. Numbers that have led Tusk to already pronounce celebratory phrases: “Today we can say that this is the end of this ugly period. Congratulations to our partners in the democratic opposition. We did a great thing,” Tusk said. Who then added: “We will create a new government, buono e democratic with our partners in the near future. Poland won.”

In campo they were there two opposing visions regarding the leadership of the country. Morawiecki, the prime minister’s European ally Giorgia Meloni inside Ecrthe party of European Conservatives and Reformistsbrought forward one hard line sui migrants and is against a reform of the European pact that provides for redistribution among the countries of the Union. Lately the prime minister had also pulled the handbrake regarding the war between Russia e Ukraine. After being one of the most faithful allies of Kiev in anti-Russian function, Morawiecki had imposed a ban on the import of Ukrainian wheat, a move to try to capitalize on the vote of the farmersand announced that the Poland will no longer provide new weapons to Ukraine. Tuskhistoric exponent of European People’s Partyof which he was also presidentinstead organized the ‘March of a million hearts’ in Warsawin which hundreds of thousands of Polish flags mixed with those ofEuropean Union. He promised his supporters one Poland “dialoguing with Europe and the world, tolerant and respectful of the rule of law”.

