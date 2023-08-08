Pope Announces Seoul as Host for 2027 World Youth Day: Archbishop Chung Highlights Opportunity for Youth Pastoral Work Revival

2027 World Youth Day to be Held in Seoul, South Korea

Following the Pope’s announcement that the 2027 World Youth Day will be held in Seoul, South Korea, Archbishop Chung Soon-taek of the Archdiocese of Seoul expressed his excitement and shared his plans for the grand event.

The last time the World Youth Day was held in Asia was in the Philippines in 1995, attracting around 4 million participants. Archbishop Chung highlighted the significance of bringing the event back to Asia after more than three decades. He emphasized that it will be an opportunity to unite young people and allow them to take center stage.

Archbishop Chung noted the growth of the Catholic community in South Korea, with the proportion of Korean Catholics increasing from 8.3% to 11.1% in the past 20 years. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of declining church attendance among young people due to the country’s low birth rate of only 0.8 children on average.

Learning from the experiences of the previous World Youth Day in Lisbon, the Archbishop emphasized the importance of volunteers. He mentioned the hard work and dedication of the volunteers in Portugal and expressed the hope to invite Koreans of all ages to contribute as volunteers. Their efforts will be vital in ensuring the success of the event.

Additionally, Archbishop Chung highlighted the opportunity to elevate youth pastoral work in Korea through the World Youth Day. The global pandemic has made it challenging for youth ministries in South Korea, and this event will serve as a catalyst for the renewal of Korean pastoral work. It aims to involve Korean youth and empower them as leaders within the Church and society.

The announcement of Seoul as the host city has brought joy not only to the Korean people but also to all ethnic groups in Asia. Archbishop Chung expressed his desire to collaborate with other countries, inviting them to join in the preparations for the World Youth Day and contribute together to its success.

The World Youth Day in Seoul in 2027 promises to be a momentous occasion that will bring young people from across the globe together to celebrate their faith. As plans unfold and preparations begin, the Korean Church, along with its bishops and volunteers, eagerly looks forward to hosting this international gathering of youth.

For more information, visit the official Vatican News Network website at www.vaticannews.cn.

