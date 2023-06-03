Pope appoints Cardinal Farrell president of Vatican City State Supreme Court – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis appointed a new president and judges for the Supreme Court of the Vatican City State on June 2. Marano was appointed assistant president of the Vatican City State Court. The effective date of the appointments is January 1, 2024.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis made new appointments to the ranks of judges of the Vatican City State on June 2. The Pope appointed Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Congregation for the Laity, the Family and Life and Treasurer of the Holy Church of Rome, as President of the Supreme Court of the Vatican City State.

In addition, the Pope has appointed new judges to the Vatican Supreme Court. They are: Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna; Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice, Archbishop of Siena; and Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, vicar of the Pope’s Vatican City State.

There are also two female church members in the ranks of judges of the Supreme Court. They are Ms. Antonia Antonella Marandola, a professor of criminal procedure law at the University of Sannio in Italy, and Ms. Chiara Minelli, a professor of canon law at the University of Brescia.

On the same day, Pope Francis also appointed the assistant president of the Vatican City State Court, who is the current judge Venerando Marano of the court. The Vatican City State Court is responsible for the first instance, and the current president is Giuseppe Pignatone.

These new appointments will be effective January 1, 2024.

