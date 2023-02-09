Pope Francis recalled last week’s pastoral visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan during his routine public audience on Wednesday. He thanked God for allowing him to realize his dream of visiting these two countries, and invited those present to continue to pray for these two countries. May the seeds of love, justice and peace germinate and grow throughout Africa.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis presided over the routine Wednesday public audience in the Paul VI Hall on the morning of February 8, recalling some important moments of his pastoral visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in his catechism. The Pope especially thanked God for allowing him to visit these two countries as he wished.

The pope began by saying: “I thank God for allowing me to undertake this long-awaited journey.” The Congolese people he visited are “guardians of a vast country”. “This land is rich in resources, but it is bloody with war, and this war continues because someone is always starting the war.” The pope also expressed his pleasure to make a “pilgrimage of peace” in South Sudan with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, and Iain Greenshields, leader of the Church of Scotland. “Together we have witnessed the possibility and necessity of cooperation in diversity; all the more so if we also believe in Jesus Christ”.

Regarding his visit to the Congo, the pope spoke of his time in the capital Kinshasa, noting that the message he gave there was aimed at protecting this precious country from strife, violence, poverty and exploitation. Speaking in particular of the meeting with victims of violence in the east of the country, the Pope said: “The region has been torn apart by years of war between armed groups, manipulated by economic and political interests. … People live in fear and insecurity, victims of illicit trade. I join them in saying ‘no’ to violence and resignation and ‘yes’ to reconciliation and hope.”

The pope then spoke of the time he spent with Congolese youth and catechesis, as well as priests, deacons, religious, consecrated persons and seminarians. “I urge them to be servants of the people, to bear witness to the love of Christ, to overcome three temptations: spiritual mediocrity, worldly comfort, and superficiality,” he said. Pope also remembers sharing the joy of pastoral service with Congolese bishops and exhausted. “I invite them to receive the consolation of God’s care and, by the power of God’s word, to become prophets to their people, a sign of his mercy, care and tenderness!” said the pope.

Afterwards, the Pope turned his thoughts to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, pointing out that this visit has very special characteristics, emphasizing that this visit is a “peaceful ecumenical pilgrimage”, calling it “a journey that began several years ago. The End of the World“: “We met with South Sudanese government authorities in Rome in 2019 and committed ourselves to overcoming the conflict and building peace.”

Unfortunately, the Pope said, “the reconciliation process has not progressed much”. “The newborn South Sudan is a victim of the old logic of power and contests that produced war, violence, refugees and internally displaced persons”. The pope emphasized that the ecumenical character of the visit to South Sudan is particularly reflected in the moments of prayer with our brothers and sisters from the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland.

In a conflict-ridden reality like that of South Sudan, the sign of ecumenism is extremely important “because, unfortunately, the name of God is misused by some to justify violence and aggression”. The pope recalled that South Sudan is a country of about 11 million inhabitants, of whom 2 million have been internally displaced by the armed conflict and an equal number have fled to neighboring countries. For this reason, the Pope hopes to visit these large numbers of internally displaced persons, listen to their voices, and let them feel the care of the Church. The Church and numerous Christian organizations have been on the front lines of helping IDPs for many years.

Referring to the role of women in the country’s peace process, the Pope said: “I address women as a force for change in the country; I encourage all to become part of a new South Sudan free from violence, reconciled and peaceful.” seed.”

Finally, the Pope concluded that God does not place his hope in the great and powerful, but in the weak and humble. This is the way God works.

In closing, the Pope invited those present: “Let us pray that in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, and in the whole of Africa, there will be love, justice and peace.”