Home World Pope caring for Argentine vice president – Vatican News
World

Pope caring for Argentine vice president – Vatican News

by admin
Pope caring for Argentine vice president – Vatican News

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez escaped an attack on September 1, and the Pope called to express his concern.

(Vatican News Network)Argentina’s Vice President, Ms. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was attacked on her way home in Buenos Aires on September 1. After hearing the news, Pope Francis called the Vice President to express his concern. In a telegram, the Pope said, “I am ready to express my concern and closeness at this delicate moment, following the worrying news of your attack yesterday afternoon.”

The Pope also thought of Argentina as a whole, writing: “I pray to the Lord that social harmony and respect for democratic values ​​may prevail in dear Argentina against any form of violence and aggression”.

The man who attacked the gun, a Brazilian, 35 years old, was arrested immediately after the incident. Argentine President Alberto Fernández and the Argentine people express their condolences to Vice President Cristina Fernández.

The Argentine Bishops’ Conference said it had communicated with “relatives of the vice president to express their concern in the name of the Church for what happened yesterday”. He also pledged to pray “fervently for peace and harmony in our country”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  After Israel bombed southern Lebanon, the Lebanese government wants to file a complaint to the Security Council for UNIFIL’s efforts to calm the situation | Israel

You may also like

South Korea may suspend cooperation with US chips,...

Oxygen promotes diamond rain formation, study finds –...

Chile at the polls to decide on the...

Morawiecki: “Why the memory of the Second World...

Why did U.S. companies panic first when Biden...

Russian oil, how the price cap approved by...

The facade of the National Museum of Brazil...

Two more U.S. unmanned boats were captured, and...

War of the Ukrainians. Of all Ukrainians

The scene of the attack on the Argentine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy