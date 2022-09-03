Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez escaped an attack on September 1, and the Pope called to express his concern.

(Vatican News Network)Argentina’s Vice President, Ms. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was attacked on her way home in Buenos Aires on September 1. After hearing the news, Pope Francis called the Vice President to express his concern. In a telegram, the Pope said, “I am ready to express my concern and closeness at this delicate moment, following the worrying news of your attack yesterday afternoon.”

The Pope also thought of Argentina as a whole, writing: “I pray to the Lord that social harmony and respect for democratic values ​​may prevail in dear Argentina against any form of violence and aggression”.

The man who attacked the gun, a Brazilian, 35 years old, was arrested immediately after the incident. Argentine President Alberto Fernández and the Argentine people express their condolences to Vice President Cristina Fernández.

The Argentine Bishops’ Conference said it had communicated with “relatives of the vice president to express their concern in the name of the Church for what happened yesterday”. He also pledged to pray “fervently for peace and harmony in our country”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn