Pope Francis received international luminaries from the film, media and music worlds at the inaugural Life Summit at the Vatican. Pope urges artists to use beauty to preach the Gospel.

(Vatican News Network)As the first Life Summit was held in Vatican City from August 31 to September 1, Pope Francis personally went to the event venue to meet the artists on the closing day. Hosted by the global Foundation for Life, the conference aims to foster discussion of how the arts can be used to foster a culture of hope and solidarity. The summit was attended by some of the biggest names in arts, media and performance to discuss the role they can play in changing culture to advance public good, universal values ​​and cultures of encounter.

At the close of the summit, Pope Francis went to the venue to greet the participants, encouraging them to be “evangelists of beauty” because “beauty is good for us; beauty heals us; beauty helps us move forward on our journey”. The Holy See Press Office said in a statement that during the meeting, the Pope emphasized the need to speak to young people, to spread the message of the Gospel, to share stories of witness and companionship that come from encounters with God.

The proclamation stated that the Pope pointed out that those paths that lead to the spread of truth, goodness and beauty must be followed, as well as the paths of contemplation. “Those who go on a journey seek.” Art can provide inspiration for those on the road to realize that God is waiting for them.

The Pope also expressed his hope that art “opens the heart, touches the heart, and helps people move forward”, speaking of the need for artists to have an ethical awareness. The Pope said that art must inspire “respect for people” and encourage them to “go forward”. Art inspires contemplation, and contemplation urges us to travel.

