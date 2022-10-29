Pope Francis receives Madagascar priests in Rome, members of the Federation of Religious Men and Women, at the Vatican on October 27, encouraging them to witness unity in a selfish society, to open up to those in need, and to help them generously , a symbol of hope for the Church and people of Madagascar.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of October 27, Pope Francis received Madagascar priests and members of the Federation of Religious Men and Women, who are studying and living in Rome, at the Vatican. The Pope pointed out that one of the basic characteristics of those who choose to live a consecrated life on the path of proclamation of the Gospel is unity, “you are sent to bring the testimony of this unity into our society”.

The Pope stressed that unity cannot be divorced from communion and reconciliation. “Today, in our society, and unfortunately sometimes also in the Church, we witness the pursuit of self-interest, as well as too much talk, small talk becomes a daily thing. Please, please don’t talk about small talk,” the Pope said. Because chatter is a weapon of disunity. This attitude of chatter is the ‘virus of selfishness’ that threatens the peaceful coexistence of human beings. Faced with this situation, your dedication to Christ’s personal and The experience of the community proves that life can be lived in a different way under the light of the Gospel.”

The Pope encouraged: “I would like you to walk forever and make your time in Rome a precious opportunity to enrich and renew your faith in the footsteps of the great saints and saints. I encourage you to form a spiritual A big family in which you respect, love and support each other. In this way, you will be a symbol of hope for the Church and the people of Madagascar, who have high hopes for you.”

In the end, the Pope “entrusted everyone present to the Virgin Mary”, praying: “May she help you to faithfully guard your identity as priests, congregations and congregations in these changing times, may Mary intercede for you, let You have always been open and generous to your brothers and sisters, especially those in need.”

