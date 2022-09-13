Home World Pope entrusts visit to Kazakhstan to Our Lady – Vatican News
Pope entrusts visit to Kazakhstan to Our Lady – Vatican News

Pope entrusts visit to Kazakhstan to Our Lady – Vatican News

As usual, Pope Francis prays in the Basilica of Our Lady before embarking on his international pastoral visit. On the afternoon of September 12, the Pope went to the Basilica of Our Lady, prayed in front of the statue of the Mother of Rescue of the People in Rome, and entrusted Mary with the pastoral visit that took place in Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis makes a pastoral visit to Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15. As is customary, he prays in the Basilica of Santa Maria in the heart of Rome before starting an international pastoral visit. On the afternoon of September 12, he came to the Basilica of Notre Dame and entrusted his 38th international pastoral visit to Our Lady. Sitting in a wheelchair, the Pope prayed in silence for a moment alone in front of the statue of the Mother of Rescue of the Roman People.

In front of the Virgin Mary, the Pope prayed for the trip, for what he called a three-day “pilgrimage of dialogue and peace” during the Angelus prayer on September 11. During this visit, he will participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

The announcement of the Holy See Press Office on September 12 stated, “This afternoon, Pope Francis went to the Basilica of Our Lady and, as usual, entrusted his pastoral visit in Kazakhstan to the Mother of the Roman People’s Rescue. The Pope returned after prayers. Vatican”.

