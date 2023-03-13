On the occasion of celebrating the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ pastoral ministry, Azhar Grand Imam Taib, Archduke Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and Anglican Archbishop Welby of Canterbury Important people such as the Roman rabbinical teacher Di Seni, reviewed Pope Bergoglio’s pastoral ministry and offered blessings in the congratulatory letter.

In his congratulatory letter, Grand Imam Tayyib praised the Pope for his journey of the past ten years, praising him for “building bridges of love and brotherhood among all human beings, tirelessly promoting the value of human fraternity, and establishing a bridge between believers of different religions.” between countries as a basis for achieving the peace everyone desires”.

In his congratulatory letter, Patriarch Bartholomew mentioned their “ten years of friendship and cooperation, especially in bringing comfort and peace to all the people of God, and promoting the care and healing of God’s creation”. For Patriarch Bartholomew, their “common conviction and mission is to see and accept the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ in the weakest and suffering brothers and sisters”.

The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also sent a congratulatory letter, in which he reflected on his first meeting with Pope Francis. Archbishop Welby emphasized the three characteristics of Pope Bergoglio: extraordinary wisdom and the strength of charisma, generosity and profoundness, and simplicity. “All this allows him to reach people outside the Church in a special way, like Saint John Paul II,” Archbishop Welby pointed out. “This is for the whole Christian Church, not just for the Roman Catholic Church, It’s a blessing.”

In his congratulatory letter, Riccardo Di Segni, the chief priest of the Jewish community in Rome, first emphasized the important symbolic meaning of the “ten”, offering blessings for the tenth anniversary of Pope Francis’ ministry. He congratulated the Pope on his “health, vitality and exceptional wisdom, who continues to lead his community with the strength and wisdom he has so far”. The cleric teacher also wished the Pope “the perpetuation of this special relationship of friendship with the Jewish people”.

