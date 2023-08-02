Pope Francis Arrives in Lisbon for 37th World Youth Day Event: Exploring the Rich History and Landmarks of the Portuguese Capital

“Pope Francis Arrives in Lisbon for World Youth Day Event”

Lisbon, Portugal – Pope Francis made an early arrival in the Portuguese capital to attend the much-anticipated 37th World Youth Day event. The Pope’s special plane landed at the Figo Maduro Air Force Base in Lisbon at 9:43 am on August 2, 15 minutes ahead of schedule. This marks the Pope’s second visit to Portugal, following his first trip in May 2017 to commemorate the centenary of the Apparition of Our Lady in Fatima. During his time in Lisbon, Pope Francis will meet with millions of young people and share the beauty of World Youth Day.

Breaking away from tradition, Pope Francis opted for a zero-emission CO2 plane for his journey to Lisbon. Taking off from Rome Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 8:00 am, the plane arrived in Lisbon after a three-hour flight. Prior to his departure, the Pope took the time to greet approximately 15 individuals at Casa Santa Marta. Accompanied by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, director of the Papal Societies, the Pope interacted with several young people from a rehabilitation group, as well as three grandparents.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Pope Francis was warmly welcomed by Archbishop Ivo Scapolo, the Holy See’s ambassador to Portugal. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the Portuguese Republic, along with two children dressed in traditional costumes and holding bouquets, were also present to greet the Pope. Following an honorable guard of honor, the Pope and the President proceeded to the VIP lounge, where the Portuguese and Vatican delegations were introduced. During their brief meeting, Pope Francis and President de Sousa exchanged greetings. Subsequently, the Pope visited the Belém Palace, the official residence of the head of state, to participate in a welcome ceremony and pay a courtesy visit to the President.

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, holds a rich historical significance. Situated at the mouth of the Tejo River on the Atlantic coast, the city has a captivating past. Founded by the Phoenicians, it was successively conquered by the Greeks and Carthaginians. According to legend, Ulysses, the hero of Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey,” landed in Lisbon on his way back to Ithaca. Later, it became the capital of the Roman province of Lusitania and endured invasions from northern barbarians and Muslim conquerors. In 1147, it was recaptured by Afonso I, eventually becoming the capital of the Kingdom of Portugal in 1255.

Portugal’s pioneering spirit was reflected in its role as a leader in Atlantic Ocean exploration, monopolizing the spice trade and establishing the first overseas empire. However, Lisbon was not spared from tragedy. On November 1, 1755, one of the most destructive earthquakes in history struck the city, followed by a devastating tsunami and widespread fire. The reconstruction efforts were spearheaded by Sebastião José de Carvalho e Melo, Marquis of Pombal. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, Lisbon grew and thrived due to industrial development.

Today, Lisbon boasts remarkable landmarks that continue to captivate visitors. The medieval São Jorge Castle, perched atop a hill overlooking the ancient city of Alfama, stands as a testament to its rich history. The Belém Tower, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located on the banks of the Tejo River, along with the Jerónimos Monastery, both constructed in the 16th century. Another notable sight is the Cristo-Rei, a statue of Jesus Christ with outstretched arms embracing Lisbon and the Tejo River. Additionally, the Vasco da Gama Tower, standing at 145 meters, is situated in Wanguo Park along the seashore. The city’s architectural treasures include the Cathedral of Notre-Dame Basilica, dating back to 1147, and the St. Roque’s Jesuit Church of Sao Roque, famous for its chapel of St. John the Baptist. A must-mention attraction is the iconic yellow tram, reminiscent of the 1930s, known as the “elétrico.” Among these trams, Tram 28, running from Campo Ourique to Praça Martim Moniz, traverses various districts of the city, such as Baixa, Chiado, Bairro Alto, Alfama, and Graça.

Pope Francis’ arrival in Lisbon for the World Youth Day event marks a significant moment for both the Catholic Church and the people of Portugal. His presence in the capital city also offers an opportunity to highlight Lisbon’s historical significance and its notable landmarks that continue to fascinate visitors to this day.

