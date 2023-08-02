Donations and Regulations: Updates from Government Agencies and Private Collectors

Donations pour in from across the country to support medical devices and typhoon relief efforts

In recent news, various public collection units and private collectors in China have come together to make significant donations. The State Food and Drug Administration received donations to support the supervision and administration of medical devices from relevant organizations. This is in line with the newly announced regulations on the supervision and administration of medical devices, which aim to enhance regulatory transparency and strengthen supervision.

Additionally, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has implemented interim regulations on position limits in the futures market. These regulations are in accordance with the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Futures and Derivatives” and seek to enhance the management of positions in the futures market.

As for natural disasters, Typhoon “Kanu” has strengthened from a typhoon to a strong typhoon, causing concern for coastal areas in East China. In 2005, the same typhoon caused heavy rains and damage in Jinqing Town, Luqiao District, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province.

On a positive note, the National Medical Insurance Bureau announced a significant reduction in personal advance payments for medical treatment. In the second quarter of 2023, over 28 million people across provinces and places were able to directly settle their medical bills, leading to a decrease of 39.41 billion yuan in personal advance payments. This marks an increase of 46.02% and 32% compared to the first quarter.

The State Forestry and Grassland Administration recently explained their efforts to promote the construction of national parks and the “Three Norths” project. The issuance of the “National Park Spatial Layout Plan” and the establishment of 49 national public parks are significant strides in this direction.

In other news, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission jointly issued two announcements on the export control of drones. The aim of these announcements is to regulate the export of high-performance drones with potential military applications.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has reported stable aviation safety and improved transportation market conditions in the first half of the year. The total turnover of transportation reached 53.13 billion, indicating steady progress in the recovery of the transportation industry.

Promoting consumption is a key focus for the Chinese government, according to Li Chunlin, who spoke at a State Council policy briefing. Measures are being taken to improve rural consumption, such as the implementation of green products in rural areas and the improvement of rural electronic systems.

Finally, the Cyberspace Administration of China has taken action against prohibited information being circulated on popular websites such as Douyin and Sina Weibo. The administration has instructed regional Cyberspace Affairs Offices to interview those responsible for these websites and enforce necessary corrections within a given timeframe.

Moving on to cultural news, the CCTV-15 music channel’s program “Children’s Singing” recently visited Minqing in Fujian province to shoot an episode. The program aims to promote children’s singing and showcase local talent.

Speaking of music, a theme song for Minhou Puqian Village has been released. The song titled “Face in Puqian” showcases the culture and beauty of the village in a musical form.

In remembrance of singer Coco Lee’s 30th debut anniversary, fans held a concert event in Rongcheng to honor her memory. Coco Lee’s passionate performances and beloved songs continue to live on in the hearts of her fans.

In the realm of arts and entertainment, the selection work for the national excellent symphony works exhibition has concluded. This exhibition aims to showcase outstanding symphony works, and the list of participating works has been announced.

Furthermore, various cultural and artistic events have taken place in Fujian province. These include the staging of Fujian opera “Love in Antai River,” the China-Africa Documentary Video Exchange Day, the documentary “Guling Guling,” an instrumental music competition, and the performances of Xiamen Datong Middle School’s male choir.

Several drama and theater festivals have also taken place, such as the Haisi Quanzhou Drama Week, the Nanping 513 Art Festival, and the Fujian Peking Opera Company’s multi-integration special performance. These events showcase the rich cultural heritage and talent present in Fujian province.

