Pope Francis Emphasizes the Power of Daily Dialogue with God in Meeting with Religious Orders

Pope Francis Emphasizes Importance of Daily Dialogue with God to Religious Orders

Vatican City – Pope Francis recently received members of the Congregation for the Priestly Prayer of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Congregation of the Committed Daughters of the Heart, where he highlighted the significance of daily communication with God. These two religious orders, founded by Father St. Annibale Maria Francia, are focused on praying for vocations to consecrated service to the Lord.

During the meeting, held at the Privy Council Chamber of the Apostolic Building on September 18, the Pope expressed his admiration for the works of St. Annibale Maria Francia. Known for his famous quote, “Without spirituality and a life of prayer and penitence, no real good works can be accomplished,” St. Annibale founded both religious orders and urged his disciples to take a fourth vow and dedicate themselves to praying for vocations.

In his speech, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of prayer in the life of St. Annibale Francia, stating that prayer was his lifeline. The Pope stressed that when individuals humbly present themselves before God, they gain a better understanding of the purpose of their lives. “In faithful and persistent prayer, especially in the adoration of the Eucharist, everything falls into harmony, and one can clearly grasp their goals, find strength and light in the Lord, and realize them according to His plan,” the Pope said.

Furthermore, Pope Francis highlighted the role of prayer in inspiring St. Annibale Francia to establish the two religious orders. Drawing from Jesus’ plea to God to “send workers into his harvest,” St. Annibale realized the importance of first praying and empathizing with the needs of God’s children. It was through prayer that his apostolic and charitable work blossomed, leading to the creation of the Congregation of the Zealous Daughters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Priestly Prayer Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The Pope echoed the words of Pope Paul VI, who proclaimed that members of these religious orders, as Eucharistic adorers and supplicants, play a crucial role in praying “for the highest and best missions” and should strive to become “experts in God” while preparing for the mission of Christ’s Kingdom. Pope Francis extended this invitation to the Priestly Prayer Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Congregation of the Fervent and Dutiful Daughters, urging them to become experts in the art of prayer and charity.

In conclusion, Pope Francis highlighted the need for credible witnesses and guides who can show young people called by God the beauty of devoting their lives to love. He called on the two religious orders founded by St. Annibale Maria Francia to continue their diligent prayers for vocations.

For more information, visit: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

