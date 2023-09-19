2023 Shijiazhuang International Auto Show: A Showcase of Innovation and Market Recognition

The 2023 Shijiazhuang International Auto Show recently concluded at the Shijiazhuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. Co-sponsored by the Shijiazhuang Municipal People’s Government and China National Machinery Industry Corporation, the event aimed to stimulate domestic demand and promote consumption in the automobile industry. The auto show saw significant success, with a total of 7,850 on-site orders and approximately 1.23 billion yuan in pre-sales.

The event showcased a wide range of car brands, with about 70 brands and thousands of cars gathered at the exhibition halls. The focus of the automobile industry is shifting towards “intelligent and electrified” vehicles, as well as product segmentation based on different life scenes and target audiences. Brands like BYD, Geometry, Lantu, Galaxy, Denza, Zhiji, Ideal, Avita, Jihu, Xiaopeng, Weilai, Jikrypton, and Haopin showcased their latest technologies and products, attracting the attention of young consumers.

Notable brands like Zhiji, Audi, BAIC Motor, and Citroën presented their offerings with oversized exhibition equipment. Jaguar Land Rover, BYD, BAIC Motor, NIO, Lincoln, Dongfeng Nissan, and others introduced new car models at the show.

As the largest auto show in the region, the 2023 Shijiazhuang International Auto Show aimed to provide a convenient and comfortable car purchasing solution for consumers. To further enhance the experience, the event also hosted a car purchase lottery with grand prizes such as iPhone14, iPad, and thousand-yuan red envelopes. Attendees could also participate in interactive activities and win trendy auto show peripheral gifts.

In addition to showcasing cars, the Shijiazhuang International Auto Show also featured an “Urban Ride Driving Festival” activity area. This included five theme areas, such as Love Wall, Bullet Time, Sequin Decompression Wall, Meet the Horse++ IP Doll, and Moonlight Gas Station. These interactive zones aimed to add fun to the journey and integrate automotive culture into people’s lives.

The auto show also held several competitions, including the “Beautiful Youth Dance Battle in Changshan” Shijiazhuang Street Dance Competition, the 10th city kids urban runaway·children model selection competition, and the 2023 YMC Hebei International Model Competition. These events added cultural and entertainment elements to the overall experience.

Looking ahead, the organizers expressed gratitude for the support and trust from exhibitors, media, and visitors. They promised to continue providing high-quality services and looked forward to hosting the next edition of the auto show in May.

