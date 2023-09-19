The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach: Lu Liangwei Returns to the Action Movie Spotlight

The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach: A Legendary Action Movie of the Republic of China Officially Launches on iQiyi Platform

The highly anticipated action movie “The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach” has officially launched on the iQiyi platform today. Starring internationally renowned movie star Lui Liangwei, the film is set in Shanghai during the Republic of China and tells the gripping story of gangster Zheng Youdao (played by Lu Liangwei) who takes on various gangs and the Japanese Sato forces to stop the opium trade.

Zheng Youdao puts his life on the line to prevent the import of opium, showcasing his bravery and dedication to protecting his family and compatriots in times of national crisis. “The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach” aims to capture the legend, passion, dedication, and sacrifice of individuals with lofty ideals during the turbulent era, effectively portraying their patriotism and fervor. The film features intense gang battles, combining speed and power to create thrilling fight scenes that will keep audiences engaged throughout the movie.

Lu Liangwei, known for his iconic role as “Ding Li” in the 1980 version of “Shanghai Bund,” once again impresses with his portrayal of a Shanghai gangster. Despite being over 60 years old, Lu Liangwei continues to defy age, earning him the nickname “a guy in his 60s” on the internet. His youthful appearance, figure, and temperament have gained admiration from fans spanning three generations. Netizens jokingly wonder if Lu Liangwei has discovered a secret formula for eternal youth.

In an interview, Lu Liangwei revealed his secrets to staying young. He emphasized the importance of taking care of one’s body through a positive mindset, balanced diet, adequate rest, and regular exercise. Lu Liangwei actively shares his “skin care” and “health regimen” on social platforms, encouraging young people to prioritize their well-being and cultivate their moral character.

“The Righteous Way of Shanghai Beach” brings together the dream collaboration of Lu Liangwei and the Shanghai bosses after 43 years. The film not only pays homage to Lu Liangwei’s iconic roles but also highlights the enduring appeal and impact of his acting. His youthful appearance and indomitable spirit continue to captivate audiences, making the movie a must-watch for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

