In the Paul VI Hall, the Pope received three delegations from the Italian cities of Sutrio, Rossello, and Guatemala, which presented spruce trees and two mangers for Christmas this year. The Pope invited them to reflect on the importance of silence, which helps us “become close to God”.

The Pope began by expressing his gratitude for these Christmas gifts, especially to the carpenters, young people and all those who cultivated spruce trees who took part in this work. Then, the Pope pointed out that the Christmas tree and the manger are “symbols that continue to attract adults and children.” Like trees, people also need roots.

“Only a man who takes root in fertile soil can stand firm, grow, ‘mature’ and withstand strong winds, a point of reference for those who look at him. But without root, nothing is possible: without firm It is important to be rooted in life and in faith. In this regard, the Apostle Paul reminds to be rooted in life in order to remain firm. He says to be ‘rooted in Jesus Christ’ (cf. Col 2:7) .Look, what the Christmas tree reminds us. Be rooted in Jesus Christ.”

The Pope then spoke of the manger, noting that it reminds us how God became man in order to be accessible to everyone. Through the manger we can discover the essence of Christmas. “The manger, in its innocent simplicity, helps us discover the true richness of Christmas and cleanses us from all aspects that pollute the Christmas landscape. Simple and intimate, the manger evokes a Christmas different from consumption and commercialization, it is another thing”.

“The manger reminds us how beneficial it is to watch silently and pray in days when we are often overwhelmed by impetuosity. Silence helps to contemplate the Child Jesus, to connect with God, with the tender simplicity of newborn babies, with The gentleness with which He lay there, and the intimacy with which the tenderness of the swaddling clothes wrapped Him was established.”

The Pope therefore invites all to be humble so that they can truly meet Jesus and discover him in the place where he was born. Jesus is Emmanuel, God with us. “If we really want to celebrate Christmas,” said the Pope, “we must look through the manger to discover the surprise and wonder of the small, the small of God. God made himself a lowly little one, who was not born in outward splendor and riches.” , but in the poverty of the stables.”

“In order to meet Jesus, one needs to come to him, where he is; one needs to stoop, to be humble before him and to drop all vanity. To say a word of thanks in the presence of this freely given love, prayer is The best way is to thank Jesus for his desire to come into our homes, to come into our hearts.”

