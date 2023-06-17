Home » Udinese transfer market – Palumbo returns to black and white: he will not be redeemed
Juventus midfielder Martin Palumbo has finished his loan spell with the Old Lady. Here is the decision of the company

The Norwegian midfielder Martin Palumbo it will come back to being a footballer from Udinese. After two seasons on loan to the Old Lady, now is the time to try a new experience. In the Serie C championship or also called Lega Pro he has always managed to assert himself, but in the end all this was not enough to convince Max Allegri’s team to renew the loan or redeem it permanently. Now with the return to Udine will be evaluated by coach Andrea Sottil that only afterwards will he choose what to do with this player and above all if he can be useful to the Friulian cause. The Norwegian made twenty appearances on the scoresheet this year and also scored a goal in the league. To these must also be added six appearances in the Lega Pro Italian cup. Now it’s up to the club to decide Palumbo’s future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The decision about Pereyra <<

