Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-05 19:37
(No. 61 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. Since the release date, 44 new high-risk areas have been added in the city, compared with the original 13. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Added 44 new high-risk areas

1. Unit 1, Building 52, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

2. Bungalow No. 1, No. 31, Baoping Road Sub-district Office, Qunzhong Road, Jintai District;

3. Unit 2, Building 3, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Units 1 and 2, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 3, Building 21, District D, Dongren New Town, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

6. Block A of Zifeng Constellation, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District (except Hand in Hand Confinement Club);

7. Mingzuo Kaixuan City, Gongnong West Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

8. Jintai Business Center, Hongwen Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 2, Building 1, Jinhua International Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

10. Limingyan Hotel, Tuanjie East Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 2, Building 6, Shengshi Lanting Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Group 2, Dongbaozi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

13. Unit 2, Building 57, South District, Fenghuang Modern City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

14. Unit 2, Building 21, Huayu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

15. Group 11, Maiheying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

16. The Niulan Group of Shennong Village, Gujun Town, Qishan County;

17. Kangjia Group of Suowang Village, Gujun Town, Qishan County;

18. Huangxi Group, Pucun Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

19. Groups 7 and 9 of Wenjiatan Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County;

20. Baoji Weina Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., Changxing Town, Meixian County;

21. Li Hongan Agricultural Products Warehouse in Xinzhuang Village, Shoushan Subdistrict Office, Meixian County;

22. Hometown Taste Restaurant on the south side of the extension section of Xinzhuang Village, 310 National Road, Shoushan Sub-district Office, Meixian County;

23. Units 1 and 2, Building 3, Xiyuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Mei County, Unit 4, Building 6;

24. City 118 Hotel (Meiyang Street Branch) of Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

25. Chengxi Wholesale Department of the Third Group of Xinzhuang Village, Shoushan Sub-district Office, Meixian County;

26. Unit 3, Building 3, Classic Manor Community, Anyang Street, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

27. Nongfu vegetable garden in the middle section of Yingbin Road, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

28. The third group of Xiguan Village, Shoushan Sub-district Office, Meixian County;

29. Mahjong hall at the north gate of the stadium in the west section of Shoushan Street, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

30. Group 9 of Beixing Village, Shoushan Sub-district Office, Mei County;

31. Group 7 of Tunzhuang Village, Tangyu Town, Meixian County;

32. Unit 1, Building 3, Taixu Garden Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

33. Unit 3, Building 1, Yahe Garden Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

34. Trust-Mart supermarket in Pingyang Street, Shoushan Street, Meixian County;

35. Group 4 of Caijiaya Village, Jinqu Town, Meixian County;

36. Mei County Food Safety Inspection Center, Changxing Town, Mei County;

37. A group of Hongdong Village, Shoushan Street Office, Mei County;

38. Unit 1, Building 1, Area A, Yongan Jiayuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

39. A group of Xiguan Village, Shoushan Sub-district Office, Meixian County;

40. Meiyang Street Zaoweiju Douhua Steamed Bun Shop in Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

41. Honest People Supermarket in Shoushan Street, Meixian County;

42. Tiantianle Life Supermarket in Meiyang Street, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

43. Groups 1, 2, and 3 of Lujia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

44. Building B, Hongxiang Community, Yingbin Road, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County.

2. Adjusted to 13 low-risk areas

1. Unit 1, Building 3, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

2. Unit 1, Building 9, Zone B, Phase II, Xuanyuan Shengshi, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 3, Building 3, Jinshuiwan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

4. Unit 2, Building 16, Phase II, Dongling New Times, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

5. Unit 1, Building 8, Panlong Garden, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

6. Unit 1, Building 8, Zi Financial Park, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

7. Block B, Tiantong International, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

8. Buildings 1 and 2 for family members of Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

9. Unit 3, No. 16, Area C, Qianwei Star City, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

10. Wangshang Group and Wangxia Group of Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

11. Unit 3, Building 34, Building 26, Unit 1, Building 26, Huayu City Impression, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Group 9, Loudi Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

13. Southwest Group of Zhaogong Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 5, 2022

