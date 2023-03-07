Home World Pope: May the seas connect peoples and avoid tragedies – Vatican News
Pope: May the seas connect peoples and avoid tragedies – Vatican News

Pope: May the seas connect peoples and avoid tragedies – Vatican News

The International Conference on “Our Ocean” was recently held in Panama. In a message signed by Cardinal Parolin, the Pope emphasized the dependence of all human beings on the sea as a medium of connection. Additionally, an intergovernmental meeting on marine biodiversity was held in New York, resulting in an agreement to protect the planet’s waters.

(Vatican News Network)The 8th “Our Ocean” International Conference was held in Panama in early March, with the theme “Our Ocean, Our Connections”. In a message signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Pope Francis noted that the sea “is an important linking factor, linking medium and common cause”. To experience this connection requires listening to “the cry of the poor and the cry of the earth” and re-examining “growth strategies based on waste and consumerism, and unjust and unsustainable patterns of production, transport, distribution and consumption”.

The pope’s message came a day after representatives of countries signed a treaty at the United Nations headquarters in New York to limit fishing, navigation routes and exploration activities such as mining in international waters. More than 10 percent of rare species in international waters are now at risk of extinction. The agreement stipulates that before 2030, 30% of the sea will become a protected area to protect and restore marine natural life.

In the message signed by Cardinal Parolin, the Pope pointed to two other priorities in order to experience this “connection with all concerned”: government agencies, the private sector, academia, politics, culture, religion groups, youth organizations and the international community. One of the priorities is the need to come together “to protect and restore marine, coastal and river ecosystems”.

See also  The “World Sailing” 2024 Youth World Championships were presented in Rome. Eleven disciplines in the competition.

The message talks about how all human beings depend on the ocean as a gift from our Creator, and how we can use it “fairly and sustainably” and pass it on in good condition to future generations. As stated in the encyclical Laudato si, the entire human family is called to adopt a “vision of integral development” and a “vision of integral ecology”. Unfortunately, the worrying phenomenon of “ocean pollution, acidification, illegal fishing and overfishing” still exists. In addition, the “development of the seabed mining industry”, the tragedy of sea migration, and human trafficking by sea are also very worrying.

Finally, the message states that water is an element of connection and that “the ocean has no political or cultural boundaries” as ocean currents flow throughout the planet, highlighting the “interconnectedness and interdependence of groups and nations”. “We are one big family, everyone has the same inalienable human dignity. We have a common home and we are called to take care of it,” the Pope exhorted.

