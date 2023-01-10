Home World United Kingdom, poll on Brexit: by now even for the Conservatives it has been a flop
World

United Kingdom, poll on Brexit: by now even for the Conservatives it has been a flop

by admin
United Kingdom, poll on Brexit: by now even for the Conservatives it has been a flop

LONDON – For the first time since the 2016 referendum, even the British Conservatives – historically the most Eurosceptic group of voters over the past three decades – think Brexit has done more harm than good, at least according to one poll.

What the survey says

The survey was carried out by the institute Opinion for the “Best for Britain” think tank and the results are quite eloquent.

See also  Bank of France says Ukraine situation will lead to slowing French economic growth and intensifying inflation

You may also like

Copenhagen, interview with chef Redzepi: “I’m closing Noma...

Anti-government clashes with security forces in Peru kill...

EU-London clearing up on Brexit: database to monitor...

Schnabel (ECB): rates will continue to rise significantly

King Charles’ anger against Prince Harry: “He shouldn’t...

Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida, doubts about visa renewal....

China, the number of deaths from Covid-19 does...

Bird flu kills millions of hens, ‘egg crisis’...

Usa, top secret documents found in Biden’s former...

The North American summit opened with a bilateral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy