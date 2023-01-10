LONDON – For the first time since the 2016 referendum, even the British Conservatives – historically the most Eurosceptic group of voters over the past three decades – think Brexit has done more harm than good, at least according to one poll.
What the survey says
The survey was carried out by the institute Opinion for the “Best for Britain” think tank and the results are quite eloquent.
