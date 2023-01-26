In a message of condolence to Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, the Pope expressed his sorrow over the shooting in Monterey Park, California. He pledged his thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy and their families.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis expresses his sorrow for the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, USA on January 22. The incident killed 11 people. In a message of condolence signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See and sent to the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gomez, the Pope pledged “spiritual care for those affected by this tragic event”, And “to entrust, with the whole community, the souls of the dead to the mercy of Almighty God, imploring the healing and consolation of the wounded and the bereaved”. The message of condolence ends with the Pope asking for “strength and peace in the Lord” and “granting the Apostolic Blessing” for them.

It was not immediately clear what motivated the 72-year-old suspect to kill 11 people at a dance hall in the California city during the Lunar New Year celebration. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said investigators found the suspect later committed suicide.

