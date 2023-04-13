At the end of his public event on Wednesday, April 12, Pope Francis recalled Pope John XXIII’s encyclical “Peace in the World” in the midst of Cold War tensions, again for us Prayer for peace in a world at war.

(Vatican News Network)“Today, as the world is increasingly tested by war and distanced from God, we need the Father’s mercy even more.” This is what Pope Francis told the gathering at St. The appeal issued by tens of thousands of believers in Lulu Square. At the end of the event, the Pope specifically mentioned the encyclical “Pacem in terris” (Pacem in terris) issued by Pope John XXIII 60 years ago, and called on everyone to review this encyclical to build world peace together .

The Pope began by stating that the previous day, April 11, “was the 60th anniversary of the encyclical “Peace in the World“, Saint John XXIII, in the context of tensions between two opposing blocs in the so-called Cold War, Addressing the Church and the world. The Pope opens before all people a vast vision that enables people to talk about peace and build peace: that is God’s plan for the world and the human family “.

Then, Pope Francis said: “The encyclical is a real blessing, like a ray of peace revealed in a dark cloud. The message of the encyclical is very relevant. For example, it is enough to have this sentence: ‘One Like the relationship between individuals, international relations should not rely on force, but should be coordinated in accordance with the principles of integrity and reason, that is to say, they should be coordinated in accordance with truth, justice, and sincere cooperation.’ (“Peace in the World” General Encyclical, No. 62)”

In conclusion, the Pope called on all “faithful and men and women of good will to read the encyclical Pacem,” and urged political leaders around the world to draw inspiration from the encyclical Pacem when making decisions.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn