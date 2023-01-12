Following a catechism at Wednesday’s public audience, the pope referred to the pain caused by the war in Ukraine and prayed for the country and peace.

(Vatican News Network)During his public audience on Wednesday, Pope Francis once again called on the faithful not to forget “the tormented Ukraine, she is always in our hearts”. “We express our thoughts and prayers to this people who are suffering tragically.” After the Pope finished speaking, he was silent for a moment facing the statue of Our Lady of the People erected in the hall, and prayed for “lovely Ukraine and peace”. Our Lady of the People is also revered in Ukraine and Belarus.

The Pope greeted the Polish pilgrims after the catechism. “A few days ago we thanked God for the life, teaching and example of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” he said. “May his faith inspire you to grow spiritually, to bear witness in the family, in the workplace and in social life, in accordance with the truth of the Gospel and brotherly love”.

In addition, the Pope also greeted the German-speaking faithful, saying, “As Pope Benedict XVI taught us, I invite you to look with trust in the Savior Jesus Christ. In this way, we, like the Apostle Matthew , to experience the mercy of the Lord.”

