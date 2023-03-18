Home World Pope to Buddhists: Religion plays key role in fostering fraternity – Vatican News Vatican
Pope Francis met with members of the delegation of the Federation of Chinese Humanistic Buddhists in Taiwan, emphasizing the important role religion plays in promoting fraternity and a culture of encounter.

(Vatican News Network)In an era of rapid change that deeply affects humanity and the planet, religion is called to promote fraternity and a “culture of encounter”, especially among young people. Pope Francis said this when receiving members of the delegation of the Federation of Chinese Humanistic Buddhism in Taiwan on March 16. The group is currently in Rome on an “educational pilgrimage” of religious exchange.

In his address to Buddhists, the Pope emphasized that his visit was an excellent occasion that would help “promote a culture of encounter”. In encounters we “risk opening ourselves to others, trusting that in them we will find friends and brothers and sisters” and in the process learn to know ourselves better.

“When we feel differences in others, we are encouraged to accept and embrace our differences.” “The educational pilgrimage of interreligious dialogue can be a source of enrichment, offering us many opportunities to meet each other, to learn from each other and to appreciate our different experiences,” the Pope said.

“Culture of Encounter builds bridges and opens windows to the sacred values ​​and beliefs that inspire others. Culture of Encounter pulls down walls that separate people, keeping them locked in prejudice, prejudice, or indifference.”

The pope further noted that educational pilgrimage to a religion’s sacred sites “can also inspire us to appreciate the uniqueness of that religion’s proximity to God”. “Masterpieces of religious art in the Vatican and throughout Rome reflect the belief that in Jesus Christ God himself came into this world out of love for our human family”.

In addition, the Pope also referred to the “oasis of encounter” created by religious believers throughout history, contributing to the “integral education of humanity”. In today’s fragmented world, the “Oasis of Encounter” has become even more essential. In this regard, the Pope emphasized the key role that religion plays in educating young people, saying that this “promotes universal fraternity in our world“.

The Pope concluded by wishing that the delegation’s pilgrimage to Rome would deepen their encounter with the Christian tradition and with the beauty of the world. May their moment of encounter in Rome “become a precious opportunity for the growth of knowledge, wisdom, dialogue and understanding”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

