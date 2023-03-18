The 6000mAh super-large battery is comparable to power banks and family flagships with the same appearance!Huawei Enjoy 60 officially announced

Yes, that Huawei “stylish, refined and powerful” is out again!

At 14:30 on March 23, Huawei will hold a spring flagship new product launch conference.This is Huawei’s largest new product launch event this year, and many flagship mobile phones and new products in all scenarios will be on stage.

There are still 5 days left before the press conference. A warm-up poster on Huawei’s official Weibo has touched the hearts of many young users——At the launch of Huawei’s spring flagship new product,The brand-new and upgraded Huawei Enjoy 60 will officially meet with you. It not only has a 6000mAh super-large battery, but also has a brand-new Xingyao double-ring design, which can be described as full of sincerity.

For a long time, when you mention the Huawei Enjoy series, everyone will think of its exquisite appearance and innovative technology. From the widely acclaimed practical features of large screen, large battery, and large memory, to the exquisite appearance, smooth experience and reliable quality, Huawei Enjoy series Since its birth, the Xiang series has been based on the original intention of “letting users enjoy new technologies”. Through a deep insight into user needs, taking into account technology and fashion, and constantly introducing new ones, it has become one of the must-choice model series on the purchase list of young user groups.

In the middle of last year, Huawei successively launched Huawei Enjoy 50 and Enjoy 50 Pro. Among them, Huawei Enjoy 50 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, allowing users to say goodbye to battery anxiety. In daily use, it can be charged twice a week, allowing users to truly say goodbye to battery anxiety and achieve freedom of battery life. Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro is equipped with a 5000mAh large battery, 40W intelligent safe fast charging, a 50-megapixel AI three-camera system, and supports 8GB+3GB HyperHold intelligent expansion. At the same time, the HarmonyOS operating system carried by the two phones supports 7 major security features including APP pop-up killer and application security detection, making daily use safer and smoother.

As the latest iterative product of the Changxiang series, Huawei Enjoy 60 is now ushering in a comprehensive evolution again. From the officially released poster, it is not difficult for us to peek into the main selling points and design details of the new phone.

As we all know, the Huawei Enjoy series is one of the few products that can make the appearance of a thousand yuan phone into a flagship machine. On the one hand, this is due to Huawei’s family design, and on the other hand, it also highlights Huawei’s emphasis on the Changxiang series. For the same price, it is obviously more likely to win with a more fashionable and textured appearance ID.

First look at the appearance ID,The Huawei Enjoy 60 poster shows two fashionable colors of blue and gold, the texture is quite good, of course, what is more eye-catching is that the rear camera module of the mobile phone adopts the same iconic Xingyao double-ring symmetrical aesthetic design as Huawei’s flagship phone , which greatly improves the recognition and sense of class of the mobile phone.

In addition to the leapfrog design, Huawei Enjoy 60 also has a hard core and bright spots in the configuration. Ultra-long battery life has always been the inherent excellent gene of the Huawei Enjoy series. As the latest work of the Enjoy series, Huawei Enjoy 60 continues to carry forward this DNA and achieve the ultimate.

Judging from the poster, although the body of Huawei Enjoy 60 looks very thin and light, it is still equipped with a large 6000mAh battery, which is unique among competing products at the same price. We venture to guess,Huawei Enjoy 60 is likely to adopt a brand-new battery solution, which further improves the battery energy density. While ensuring the body is thin and light, it can also be packed with a large 6000mAh battery. The specific technical details will have to wait until the official announcement at the press conference.

In fact, in recent years, topics about the pain points of mobile phone battery life have repeatedly appeared in the newspapers. For example, two days ago #电节模式真实用吗##必威时定时真别刻见手机# was posted on Weibo’s hot searches one after another, triggering heated discussions among netizens. It can be seen that battery life has become one of the core pain points in the daily experience of video users.

In the author’s opinion, under limited cost and technical conditions, the long battery life experience brought by large batteries will most likely become the main direction of future technological development. And Huawei Enjoy 60 provides the only 6000mAh super-large battery at the same price, which is very competitive in the same range.

In addition, based on the ID photos and external revelations,The new Huawei Enjoy 60 will be equipped with a 6.75-inch water drop screen, a 48-megapixel rear main camera, and a built-in Hongmeng 3.0 operating system. Not surprisingly, the new phone not only continues the large screen, long battery life, aesthetic ID and other genes of the Changxiang series, but also achieves a smoother and safer user experience with the blessing of the Hongmeng 3.0 system, allowing users to fully control the information in their mobile phones. Control by yourself, change the system protection from passive to active, prevent rogue and malware from surviving, and minimize the risk of privacy leakage.

In recent years, the large screen, long battery life, and high appearance of the Huawei Enjoy series have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Now that the arrival of Huawei Enjoy 60, the Changxiang series of mobile phones have achieved a rare 6000mAh at the same price based on the original excellent genes. The super-large battery eliminates the user’s battery life anxiety and realizes the freedom of using the phone. The Xingyao double-ring ID design of the same model as the flagship phone makes the appearance of the phone leapfrog again.

In addition, the addition of the Hongmeng 3.0 system has made the mobile phone smoother and safer, effectively raising the aesthetic design and user experience standards of products at the same price. For the thousand-yuan market in 2023, the arrival of Huawei Enjoy 60 is worthy. Called a blockbuster “bomb”, it brings a new solution to the thousand-yuan phone market with a product that pays equal attention to appearance, battery life and experience.

For more surprises about Huawei Enjoy 60, you may wish to look forward to Huawei’s spring flagship new product launch on March 23.