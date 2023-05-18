Home » Sunday 21 May 2023: Elections in Greece
Sunday 21 May 2023: Elections in Greece

Sunday 21 May 2023: Elections in Greece

Greece goes to vote to elect its parliament, with a new electoral system which consists of a fully proportional first round and a second round, scheduled for July 2 if a coalition capable of governing does not emerge, which provides for a majority bonus of 50 seats. According to polls, the party currently in government, Nea Dimokratia, is in the lead with 36% of the votes, followed by the radical left party Syriza with 29%. Further afield are other progressive forces such as Pasok (socialists, 10%) and the Kke (communists, 7%).

The outgoing premier, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, seems weakened by Predatorgate – the scandal linked to the illegal use of Predator spyware – and by criticism of the government’s responsibilities intrain crash that killed 57 people in February, but seems confident of being able to maintain his position also by exploiting the possible majority bonus in the second round; vice versa, his main challenger, Alexis Tsiprashopes to unite the left opposition to form a governing coalition already after the first round.

