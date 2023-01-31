Pope Francis received the participants of the General Assembly of the Order of Malta, stressing that the immediate task is to bear witness to the Gospel and to aid the sick and poor.

(Vatican News Network)At the conclusion of the General Assembly of the Order of Malta, Pope Francis received the assembly participants in the Vatican on January 30, urging them to commit themselves to defending the faith and serving the poor and suffering with “a timeless drive” , testifying in such service that following Christ is “a soul-fulfilling path”. This allows people to encounter God “in every face of a brother or sister”, in every clasped hand, in every situation that reproduces the founder’s ideal. Blessed Sasso (Gerardo Sasso), the founder of the order, fulfilled his ideals by dedicating his life to the poor.

The Knights of Malta obtained the new “Charter” and “statutes” promulgated by the Pope on September 3 last year, and in accordance with its rules, held a general meeting from January 25 to 29 this year to hold elections. During the audience after the Congress, the Pope congratulated the order.

The Pope mentioned that before the General Assembly, the Knights held a meeting of members of the order “to discuss the issue of rebuilding with the spirit of founding, the style of life of the community and the full observance of the solemn vow of poverty”. In addition, the Knights will also recruit beginners again. The pope invited all to pray for this, asking God to send “abundant vocations” to the order and exhorting them to provide “appropriate formation”.

Then, the Pope talked about the three characteristics of the Knights, namely: sovereign independence, military characteristics, and hospital mission. The Pope began by explaining that, thanks to its sovereign independence, the Order is able to “engage in generous and costly acts of solidarity”, “under the legal protection of international diplomacy, to be close to those most in need”.

The military character is reminiscent of the Knights’ glorious history of defending pilgrims, sacred places and the Christian faith. “Today, those deeds give way to religious dialogue. Furthermore, because of Christianity and following Christ, you actively bear witness to the Gospel and fight against everything that is contrary to the Gospel.”

Regarding the mission of the hospital, the Pope referred to Blessed Sasso’s “service for pilgrims at the Hospital of St. John the Baptist in Jerusalem”. He also cared for those in need, providing them with medical care. This is the service performed by the Order of Malta to this day.

“In caring for the sick, you know how to recognize in each of them the suffering face of Christ, no matter where they come from, what nationality or religion they are. … As you approach and care for others with compassion and tenderness, you yourself Jesus the Good Shepherd, the Merciful Samaritan resonates.”

The Pope thus points out a major premise of the service that benefits neighbor. “Let us not forget that work needs to be well organized, that it must be well organized and managed, and above all it must be a sign of the love of Christ.”

The Pope finally encouraged the members of the Knights of Malta to be faithful to the Lord Christ and to spread His message of healing the sick and comforting the distressed throughout the world.

