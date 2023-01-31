Home Business The concept of ChatGPT shows a strong Hanvon Technology 2-connected mechanism: more application scenarios are gradually implemented
The concept of ChatGPT shows a strong Hanvon Technology 2-connected mechanism: more application scenarios are gradually implemented

On January 31, ChatGPT concept stocks performed strongly in early trading. As of press time, Hanwang Technology’s 2 consecutive boards, Chuanzhi Education’s daily limit, Haitian AAC rose by more than 13%, and many stocks such as Yuncong Technology, Hongjing Technology, and Torsi followed suit.

On the news, the American digital media company BuzzFeed recently announced a partnership with OpenAI to use ChatGPT to help content creation, and its stock price rose by more than 100%. On the 30th, according to market news, Baidu will launch an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

It is reported that ChatGPT is a general-purpose chat robot released by the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI, which will be launched on November 30, 2022.

Founder Securities believes that the main application scenarios of ChatGPT mainly include: chat robots, ChatGPT can be used to develop chat robots, so that robots can make natural responses to users; writing and debugging computer programs; creation in literature and media related fields, including creation Music, TV shows, fairy tales, poems and lyrics, etc.; education, exams, answering test questions. According to its prediction, the future commercialization scenarios of ChatGPT are extensive, and ChatGPT can be integrated into other applications in the future.

Pacific Securities stated that ChatGPT has benefited from Microsoft’s strong ecosystem, and more application scenarios have gradually landed. Relying on Microsoft’s strong ecosystem, ChatGPT is expected to be promoted rapidly. In addition, Buzzfeed and Amazon are also exploring ChatGPT application scenarios and are gradually landing.

The China Securities Research Report pointed out that the natural language model represented by ChatGPT will be deeply integrated into content generation, search engine enhancement, programming assistance, intelligent customer service and other fields, and become an important auxiliary tool for people’s daily life production. At the same time, the rapid commercial landing of ChatGPT will also drive the development of the AI ​​chip industry chain and the data industry chain.

