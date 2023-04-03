Home World Pope to repeat act of 10 years ago, Holy Thursday Mass “Lord’s Supper” at Rome Boys’ Reformatory – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope to repeat act of 10 years ago, Holy Thursday Mass “Lord’s Supper” at Rome Boys’ Reformatory – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

The Pope will go to the Rome Juvenile Reformatory again on Holy Thursday to preside over the “Lord’s Supper” Mass for the teenagers serving their sentences.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will preside over the “Lord’s Supper” Mass at the Reformatory for Children in Rome on Holy Thursday, April 6. It was here that he celebrated his first “Lord’s Supper” mass after being elected successor of Peter ten years ago. The news was confirmed on April 1, hours after the pope was released from the Gemelli hospital in Rome, by Bruni, director of the Holy See press office.

Immediately after he was discharged from the hospital on April 1 after receiving treatment for bronchitis, the Pope said that he would carry out Holy Week activities according to the established schedule. He revealed through the director of the Holy See Press Office Bruni that he will preside over the Passover Triduum. Bruni did “remain unchanged” in the way the Holy Week liturgy was held. He explained that the Pope will preside at the altar with a cardinal, also on Easter. This approach has been going on for some time. Holy Thursday will enter the Passover Triduum, with the Mass of the Consecration of Oil in St. Peter’s Basilica in the morning, and the Mass of the “Lord’s Supper” in the Reformatory for Children. On March 28, 2013, Pope Francis chose to host the “Lord’s Supper” mass here 15 days after he was elected as the successor of Peter.

During the Mass that day, the Pope washed the feet of ten boys and two girls of different nationalities and religions. He explained the move to them, saying that washing the feet meant “we should help each other”. “This is my duty, as priest and bishop, to serve you,” the pope added. “This duty comes from within me: I love it. I love it and I am willing to act because the Lord has taught it so.” I”.

See also  Google and aircraft polluting emissions: the new calculation method minimizes the risks

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Baby in Turkey returned to mother after earthquake...

Discovering the Mont-calvaire de Sombacour – From Mauritius…

Canottieri TeLiMar wins 16 medals at the Special...

The Mozzart Foundation and the Ministry of Mining...

Liberation Day – Mondoworker

Kele, critic of his album The Flames pt....

News Udinese – Midfield in crisis / Pereyra...

In New York we are preparing for the...

Decryption: In their shadow, a film that struggles...

St. Petersburg, images of the Street Food Bar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy