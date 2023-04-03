The Pope will go to the Rome Juvenile Reformatory again on Holy Thursday to preside over the “Lord’s Supper” Mass for the teenagers serving their sentences.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will preside over the “Lord’s Supper” Mass at the Reformatory for Children in Rome on Holy Thursday, April 6. It was here that he celebrated his first “Lord’s Supper” mass after being elected successor of Peter ten years ago. The news was confirmed on April 1, hours after the pope was released from the Gemelli hospital in Rome, by Bruni, director of the Holy See press office.

Immediately after he was discharged from the hospital on April 1 after receiving treatment for bronchitis, the Pope said that he would carry out Holy Week activities according to the established schedule. He revealed through the director of the Holy See Press Office Bruni that he will preside over the Passover Triduum. Bruni did “remain unchanged” in the way the Holy Week liturgy was held. He explained that the Pope will preside at the altar with a cardinal, also on Easter. This approach has been going on for some time. Holy Thursday will enter the Passover Triduum, with the Mass of the Consecration of Oil in St. Peter’s Basilica in the morning, and the Mass of the “Lord’s Supper” in the Reformatory for Children. On March 28, 2013, Pope Francis chose to host the “Lord’s Supper” mass here 15 days after he was elected as the successor of Peter.

During the Mass that day, the Pope washed the feet of ten boys and two girls of different nationalities and religions. He explained the move to them, saying that washing the feet meant “we should help each other”. “This is my duty, as priest and bishop, to serve you,” the pope added. “This duty comes from within me: I love it. I love it and I am willing to act because the Lord has taught it so.” I”.

