TUC current

Campus

Author Jenny Erpenbeck visited the university library before the presentation of the International Stefan Heym Prize of the City of Chemnitz on March 31, 2023

The International Stefan Heym Prize of the City of Chemnitz was awarded to the German writer Jenny Erpenbeck on April 1, 2023. The day before, she also visited the University Library (UB) of Chemnitz University of Technology, accompanied by her husband and the first literature scholarship holder of the city of Chemnitz, Arna Aley. Here the guests were shown through the building by Angela Malz, Director of the University Library. “Mrs. Erpenbeck was enthusiastic about our Uni-Bibo. She was particularly impressed by the interaction between the modern library and industrial culture,” reports Malz, adding: “I am very proud that an internationally well-known writer visited our university library.”

The writer Jenny Erpenbeck, who was born in East Berlin, pursued a career as a writer in addition to her career as a theater director in Germany and Austria. In 1999 her debut novel “The Story of the Old Child” was published. In addition to other novels such as Visitation (2008), All Days Evening (2012), Going, Going, Going (2015) and Kairos (2021), Jenny Erpenbeck has published essays and dramas, some of which she directed herself . Her works have been translated into more than 30 languages. She has been honored with a number of national and international prizes, most recently the Uwe Johnson Prize, for her literary work in particular. Works by Jenny Erpenbeck can also be found in the open access area of ​​the university library.

Background: International Stefan Heym Prize & International Stefan Heym Promotional Prizes

The International Stefan Heym Prize of the City of Chemnitz is awarded in memory of the life, work and influence of Stefan Heym, the city’s son and honorary citizen. With this prize, the International Stefan Heym Society and the City of Chemnitz honor authors and publicists who, in the spirit of Stefan Heym, interfere in the public discourse with their work to an outstanding degree and set sustainable accents that are of importance to society as a whole are. The prize is awarded every three years and, at 20,000 euros, is one of the most highly endowed literary prizes in Germany. The board of trustees that decides on the awarding of the prize includes Prof. Dr. Bernadette Malinowski, Professor of Modern German and Comparative Literature at Chemnitz University of Technology

Simultaneously with the presentation of the International Stefan Heym Prize, the city of Chemnitz also awards the International Stefan Heym Prize. Applications can be submitted to the city of Chemnitz until September 15, 2023. The prizes have a total value of 20,000 euros. Projects and initiatives that are active in the fields of art, culture, science and research or the maintenance of Stefan Heym’s estate and which, in the spirit of Stefan Heym, deal critically, courageously and productively with social issues are supported in the form of a proportionate prize money. Individuals, initiatives, institutions, private and public facilities and associations can apply. The funded projects are to be implemented by the time the next International Stefan Heym Prize is awarded in 2026. The Board of Trustees for the International Stefan Heym Prize decides on the awarding of the prizes.

Mario Steinebach

03.04.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.