(Vatican News Network) policy of assimilation against Aboriginal peoples is an act of genocide. Pope Francis said this at a press conference on his way back to Rome from Iqaluit after his visit to Canada. He talked about his just-concluded visit, old and new colonialism, and answered reporters’ questions about abdication, stating that he is not currently considering retirement, although it is a possibility. The Pope also spoke about the development of the doctrine and the importance of women in conveying the faith.

A reporter from the Canadian Aboriginal Media first proposed that the colonists used the theory that the Aboriginal people were inferior to the Catholics when they plundered the land of the Aboriginal people. “This is a problem with every colonialism,” replied the Pope, “and it exists today. The ideology implanted today adheres to the same formula: whoever does not enter their itinerary, their path, is considered inferior. Aboriginal people are not only seen as inferior people, some absurd theologians even wonder if they have souls”.

The Pope said: “We always have a colonialist attitude, weaving their culture into ours. This situation stems from our developed way of life and sometimes we lose the value they hold. For example, the indigenous peoples There is a great value, and that is harmony with creation. At least some people I know express “happy life” not as we Westerners understand it, having a good time or living a sweet life. No. A happy life is the preservation of harmony. For me, harmony is a great value for Aboriginal people.”

Continuing the issue, the Pope said, “Going back to our colonization, the colonization of the Americas, whether it was British, French, or Spanish and Portuguese, there has always been this danger, even this mentality. “We are superior, these Aboriginal people are nothing. This is serious. So we have to work on this issue. That is, go back and heal the damage that has been done.”

The Trevisa media reporter raised Pope Francis’ health, asking if the trip to Canada was also a test of what he called “physical restraints”?

The Pope replied that he did not think there could be the same rhythm of travel as in the past. “At my age and with this restriction, I have to save my energy in order to serve the Church. Otherwise, I will consider the possibility of giving way, which is not a disaster to be honest, the Pope can change people, no problem. But I Think, I have to try to limit myself. Knee surgery didn’t work in my case. Tech said ok, but it’s all about the anesthesia, 10 months ago I had 6+ hours of anesthesia and still some influences”.

A reporter from the Religious News Service suggested that the teaching of the Church on the use of contraceptives needs to evolve.

The Pope clarified: “Doctrine, ethics are always on the path of development, but in the same direction. I think I’ve addressed this issue on other occasions: for the theological development of ethical or doctrinal issues, there is a Extremely clear and illuminating rules. That’s what Vincenzo di Lerins of Lerins was thinking about around the tenth century. He said that the real teachings are to go forward, to develop, and not to rest on their laurels.”

“Therefore, the duty of the theologian is to study, to do theological reflection, not to do theology in front of the word ‘no’. Then, it will be up to the Magisterium of the church to say no, say you have gone too far, come back, but theology Development has to be open, and that’s where the theologians exist. The Magisterium of the Church has to help them understand these limits. On contraception, I know of a publication on this and other issues related to marriage.”

The Pope pointed out that these will be discussed in a conference, and then the theologians will make recommendations. “We have to be clear: those who participated in the discussions did their part as they managed to move forward in terms of doctrine, but in the sense of the church, not outside the church, as I mentioned St. Leyland’s The rules set by Miso-Je. Then the Magisterium of the Church will make a decision, yes or no.”

The Spanish media (Cadena Cope) once again asked the Pope if he was considering abdication, and if so, what characteristics would his successor be willing to have?

The Pope said: “You know, this is the work of the Holy Spirit. I would never dare to think… The Holy Spirit does it better than me, better than all of us. Because He inspires the Zong makes decisions and always inspires. Because He lives in the Church, we cannot understand the Church without the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit makes the difference, it makes noise, as was the case on the morning of Pentecost, and the Holy Spirit also makes Harmony. Talking about ‘harmony’ is more important than talking about ‘unity’.”

ABC News reporters continued to ask the Pope’s health and whether it was time to abdicate?

The Pope replied: “The door is open, which is a normal choice, but until today I have not knocked on this door, I have not said that I am going into this room, I have no feeling to consider this possibility. But that doesn’t mean the day after tomorrow I don’t start thinking about it. But now I really don’t.”

The Pope then said that before he left, he wanted to talk about something very important to him: this trip to Canada has a lot to do with St. Anne. “I talked a little bit about women, especially older women, about mothers and grandmothers. I emphasized one thing very clearly: Faith is communicated in dialects, and dialects are mother’s language, grandmother’s language” .

“It’s the mother or grandmother who teaches people how to pray, it’s the mother or grandmother who explains to the children a belief that they didn’t understand at first. I can say that this transmission of faith in tongues is feminine. I’m asked: how does this make theological What’s the explanation? I said, because it is the church that transmits the faith, the church is a woman, a bride, the church is not a man, but a woman. We must enter the thinking of the female church, the mother church, which is more important than the male office or the male power. Anything imaginable is more important.”

