Pope’s in-flight press conference: Holy See will help Ukrainian children return home – Vatican News

Pope Francis held an in-flight press conference on his special plane returning to Rome from Budapest, talking about acceptance and peace: Helping Ukrainian children return home is a matter of humanity.

(Vatican News Network)The Holy See is committed to assisting the repatriation of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia during the war. Pope Francis concluded his visit to Hungary on April 30 and made this clear to reporters on his return flight. In addition, the Pope also talked about issues such as ecumenical dialogue and the return of cultural relics.

During his visit to Hungary, the Pope repeatedly talked about the subject of “openness”. Questioned by the accompanying journalists, the Pope explained again: “I believe that peace is always created by opening channels; peace can never be created by being closed. I invite everyone to start cultivating relationships and opening channels of friendship. It is not easy .” The pope noted that he said the same thing as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Regarding the interaction between the Pope and the Russian Orthodox Archbishop Hilarion during this trip, the Pope said: “Hirary is a person I respect very much. We have always had a good relationship. He came to visit me politely and then attended the Mass and I met him here at the airport. Hilarion is a smart man, a man of his own. These are relationships that need to be maintained because if we talk about ecumenism, we have to reach out to everyone , but also to accept the hands of others.”

Referring to relations with Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Pope said: “Since the war broke out, I have only spoken to Patriarch Kirill once, for 40 minutes via Zoom, and then through Hilarion’s successor. Anthony came to communicate: This bishop used to be a parish priest in Rome and is very familiar with the environment. I always contact Kirill through him. We postponed the meeting that was supposed to be held in Jerusalem in June or July last year, but this It was put on hold because of the war, and it was supposed to be. And then, with the Russians, I have a good relationship with the ambassador who is now leaving. The ambassador was in the Vatican for seven years, and he was a great guy, a decent guy, and he was serious , educated, very good at balancing. The relationship with the Russians is mainly maintained through this ambassador.”

In Hungary the Pope spoke about the peace process in Ukraine. “This is because the path to peace concerns everyone. I am willing to help. I am willing to try to do everything that needs to be done. In addition, there is a task that is currently being promoted, but it cannot be made public at the moment. We Let’s see how it goes. I’ll talk about it when the quest is made public in the future.”

Recently, Pope Francis handed over to the Archbishop of Athens and the Greek Orthodox Church three pieces of artifacts from the Greek Parthenon that have been kept in the Vatican Museum for a long time. The accompanying reporters called it a far-reaching act of ecumenical unity. The Pope clarified this: “It concerns first of all the seventh commandment of the Ten Commandments of God: if you steal, you must return!”

Naturally, the situation of each cultural relic is different and “must be distinguished on a case-by-case basis”. In terms of returning the cultural relics of the aboriginal people, it is currently working with Canada. All in all, the pope said, “it is better to make this gesture when it is possible and necessary to return it. It is good for all, so as not to get used to putting your hands in other people’s pockets”.

The last question of this in-flight press conference returned to those Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia. “In some of the captive exchanges, the Holy See intervened and through embassies, things went smoothly,” the pope revealed.

The Pope concluded by emphasizing: “It is important that at least the Holy See is willing to invest in this task, because it is the way it is and we should help. Help not because it is a good thing, but because it is about people. First and foremost, it’s a matter of humanity.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn