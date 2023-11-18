PORTS Bari, work ready to start for the regional ports. Investments worth hundreds of millions – Current affairs

Two contracts worth 186 million are ready to go for the ports managed by the Southern Adriatic Sea System Authority. This is the integrated contract for the “Refunctionalization of the High Water Basin (BAF)”, in the port of Manfredonia, worth 121 million euros (financed with PNRR and ZES Recovery Fund funds).

And the works of “Planning and functional recovery of the yards of the Capobianco reclaimed land (formerly British gas)”, for 65 million (PNC funds). For the first, the executive phase will begin this year, with the implementation of maintenance works on the BAF, as well as refunctionalization, structural consolidation and seismic improvement.

The other intervention, however, will consist of the construction of a quay suitable for mooring a large ship or two medium-sized units in an area that is currently unusable and which falls within the broader Special Economic Zone system (SEZ). ) Adriatic Interregional (Puglia-Molise) identified as a closed customs free zone with exemption from “customs duties” for the transit of incoming and outgoing goods.

Two works highly anticipated by the territory and on which the MIT offices have worked in recent months, led by the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who will be in Bari tomorrow for another stage of “The Italia dei YES 2023-2032” which lists the most significant interventions to modernize the country in terms of infrastructure and transport.

However, the interventions for the ports are only a part of the investments in the Apulian seaports. To date, the interventions underway amount respectively to: Bari: 69.3 million; Brindisi: 52.3 million; Barletta: 8 million; Manfredonia: 1.5 million. Works worth 215 million are currently being awarded; further works are planned for approximately 392 million.