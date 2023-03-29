LISBON. Two people died in a knife attack in the Ishmaelite center in Lisbon. This was reported by the Portuguese police, without giving any other details. The alleged attacker is an Afghan who was shot and arrested; he is now hospitalized in the Santa Maria hospital in the Portuguese capital.

The victims are two women. Two other people were injured. The bomber is an Afghan refugee who was wounded in the legs by police officers: he is currently hospitalized in a hospital in the Portuguese capital and under custody. According to the first rumors, he would suffer from mental problems and his gesture would be isolated: he had lost his wife in a refugee center, before moving to Portugal, about a year ago, where he occasionally attended the Ismaili center which, among other to the reception of immigrants.

Of the two deceased women it is known that they were two Portuguese, aged around 20 and 40, and worked in the center of the city, the world headquarters of the Ismailis, a minority current of Shiite Islam whose leader is Prince Karim Aga Khan. Two other women are hospitalized in serious conditions, but out of danger, while a third injured, a professor, would have gone alone to the hospital with knife wounds to the throat.

The reasons for the gesture are not yet known, but apparently it would be premeditated violence, given that the man would have used, according to the first reconstructions, a large knife. Investigators are also investigating the presence of possible accomplices.