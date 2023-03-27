Portugal dismantled Luxembourg in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

LUKSEMBURG – PORTUGAL 0:6 (0:4)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, his 11th goal in as many matches against the Luxembourgers, while Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Ottavio and Rafael Leao each scored.

The Portuguese still had a chance to surpass the Icelanders in the number of goals today, they even missed a penalty kick (Rafael Leao), but they can be satisfied with the “six”, considering that they kept the leading position in the J group table.

