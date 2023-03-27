Home World Portugal outclassed Luxembourg, Cristiano Ronaldo 11 goals in 11 matches | Sport
Portugal dismantled Luxembourg in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Izvor: Miguel A. Lopes/LUSA/EPA

LUKSEMBURG – PORTUGAL 0:6 (0:4)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, his 11th goal in as many matches against the Luxembourgers, while Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Ottavio and Rafael Leao each scored.

The Portuguese still had a chance to surpass the Icelanders in the number of goals today, they even missed a penalty kick (Rafael Leao), but they can be satisfied with the “six”, considering that they kept the leading position in the J group table.

(mondo.ba)

