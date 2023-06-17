portugal would like the statement of the only jacket | Sport

What did “dragons” captain Edin Dzeko say at the end of the match in Lisbon?

If BiH captain Edin Dzeko had managed to checkmate the Portuguese defense in the last 15 minutes of the first half, who knows in what direction the match in Lisbon would have gone…

In this way, the home team punished that mistake until the break, and then scored two more goals in the second 45 minutes and he established himself in a leadership position qualification groups for EURO 2024.

“I think we did our best. We matched one of the best national teams in Europe. In general, Portugal is a better team than us, but I think we matched them very well, especially in the first half. It’s a shame, I think that goal we conceded in the last minute of the first half was the deciding factor“, Edin Džeko told BHT1, who, like selector Hadžibegić, commented on the performances of three debutants in Bosnia and Herzegovina. team – Barišić, Hamulić and Varešanović.

“I think this national team needs new young players. The coach has put his trust in the three of them and it is certain that they can be better from game to game, even though we saw today that they can help the national team a lot. I am sure that we will be better from match to match, and we should show that in three days.”

And in three days there will be a clash with Luxembourg, at Zenica’s Bilina polje (8:45 p.m.).

“Every game is special for itself, every match needs to be played to win. We are playing in front of our fans and we will give our best to try to win“, concluded Dzeko.

