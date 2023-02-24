The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next meetings. Here are all the details on tickets for Sunday night’s game

Udinese we know that he has always had an eye towards his fans. The demonstrations over the years have been different and if we go to analyze them we find quite a lot. The team intends to provide the city of Udine with a real corner of sport near the Dacia Arena and this is just one of the many initiatives that will certainly take place in the coming years. In this difficult moment, however, the whole audience is needed in the stadium. In order to encourage the return of the fans, who after a truly sensational start to the season, are starting to lose some enthusiasm, the club has launched a truly unique promotion.

Sunday at 18 you can enter the Dacia Arena with just one euro. A truly incredible offer that can only be accessed by all Juventus fan clubs around Italy. In addition there is also a second prize for all fan clubs. Whoever manages to bring more fans to the stadium during Sunday afternoon’s match will receive a special prize directly from the club. We remind you that this serves both to make return enthusiasm in the city, but above all to shake up a team that hasn’t been able to find each other lately.

You no longer win — Everyone should be reminded that the last win of Udinese between the friendly walls is even dated 18 September 2022. We are talking about the match against Simone Inzaghi's neroazzurri. A truly incredible challenge that brought the Friulians to the top of the standings for a few hours. Now against Spezia there is only one admissible result: the three points. It won't be easy, but the team is ready to give everything. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest on the incoming transfer market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino studies a new shot. Here is the identified profile

