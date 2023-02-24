Surveillance cameras recorded the accident which took place on Saturday 18 February on the A4 motorway and caused the death of two women. The video shows a car arriving at high speed and without slowing down it overwhelms the vehicle in which the two victims were travelling, who instead slowed down to collect the toll ticket. The impact was violent and the car carrying the women was thrown forward for several metres. The fatal accident took place on Saturday 18 February, around 2.30, at the Milano Ghisolfa motorway barrier.

Viewing the surveillance footage of the motorway network was crucial for the State Police to reconstruct the event and leaves no doubts about the real dynamics. The investigations are still ongoing under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Milan.