Home Sports Accident A4, pictures of the crash – Video
Sports

Accident A4, pictures of the crash – Video

by admin
Accident A4, pictures of the crash – Video

Surveillance cameras recorded the accident which took place on Saturday 18 February on the A4 motorway and caused the death of two women. The video shows a car arriving at high speed and without slowing down it overwhelms the vehicle in which the two victims were travelling, who instead slowed down to collect the toll ticket. The impact was violent and the car carrying the women was thrown forward for several metres. The fatal accident took place on Saturday 18 February, around 2.30, at the Milano Ghisolfa motorway barrier.

Read also

Viewing the surveillance footage of the motorway network was crucial for the State Police to reconstruct the event and leaves no doubts about the real dynamics. The investigations are still ongoing under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Milan.

See also  Back to school and Covid, the government insists on 10. But the Dad front is growing

You may also like

Conference League 2023, the teams qualified for the...

Game won by Melli’s two free throws and...

Juve, the investigation: relations with Udinese and Atalanta...

Rennes, Nantes and Monaco fail at the door...

The first trial of the National Table Tennis...

Hložek important for goals, Schick confirmed the role...

Europa League 2023, the teams qualified for the...

Solid opening lap by Straka in Florida

Europa League: 2-0 to Salzburg, Rome in the...

Roma beat Salzburg (2-0) and flew to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy