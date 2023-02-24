This Friday, February 24, Plaza Botero will be the space for the Cultura Parque event, a strategy of the Secretariat of Citizen Culture for the appropriation of public space.

From 9:00 in the morning and until 5:00 in the afternoon, people can come and enjoy this artistic and cultural shot that invites them to recognize Plaza Botero as a public space for coexistence, care for culture and the Heritage.

The programming includes a commercial offer with enterprises that, in addition to their products, will share their experiences. In turn, at 9:00 am, the martial musician band MEVA will offer a concert, while the Balcón de los Artistas will give a dance presentation to the delight of the spectators.

In the same way, children will enjoy the day with painting workshops, Storytelling Grandparents, the Biciescuela and they will learn the history of the place where they are celebrating. In addition, there will be a picnic for families.

The manager of the Center, Edimer Felipe Graciano, affirmed that today in this area “we have people having a picnic, enjoying themselves, doing their shopping, buying handicrafts, walking quietly. Every day we have an offer from the district administration, with the Ministry of Health, with Infrastructure, with Citizen Culture”.

This event will be held with Buen Comienzo, the Museum of Antioquia, the Management of the Center, the volunteers Apasionados por Medellín and the Network of Artistic and Cultural Practices.

previous editions of Culture Park

It is not the first time that Plaza Botero is the center of the Cultura Parque. In 2021, the AMAR Park Culture was carried out as a recognition and protection of life and heritage through art and citizen culture. Also, the event “The dream of a better country unites us”, where it was highlighted that art is the device to offer new symbols.

Years ago, socialization spaces such as the Day of Happiness, the Cultura Parque de la Fiesta del Libro and DanzaMed have been executed. With these initiatives, Plaza Botero has become not only a benchmark for tourist visits, but also a place of recreation for locals where culture is lived in each of the corners.