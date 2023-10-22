PosteMobile remodels Casa Web, from January increases of 2 or 3 euros per month

PosteMobile Casa Web will cost more starting from January 2024. The data-only offer with 4G modem included will be more expensive for existing customers, they will pay amounts in line with those required for new customers who subscribe today. Consequently, the increase for those who have joined the plan for some time will be limited to 2 or 3 euros more per monthdepending on the subscription conditions.

In fact, the plan has existed since summer 2020, Casa Web came out at 20.90 euros per month. From March 2022 to July 2023 the monthly rate dropped to 19.90 euros, while from August it costs 22.90 euros per month, a figure that will be charged to all customers from January 2024, of the first (+2 euros), of the second (+3 euros) and of the third hour (no increase). The operator is communicating the remodulation to PosteMobile Casa Web on the invoice to customers, but a notice has also appeared on the official portal.

PosteMobile Casa Web offers:

unlimited internet traffic with download speeds of up to 300 Mbps (4G+ Vodafone network) portable Wi-Fi modem/router on free loan for the entire duration of the contract, shipping included 2x LAN 2x external antennas to amplify the signal 29 euros activation of telephone technical assistance included 22.90 euros per month (from January 2024 for everyone, even for existing customers who paid less).

PosteMobile justifies the remodulation at Casa Web by citing reasons quite common in this historical moment:

The national and global economic scenario has recently undergone profound transformations, beyond our control, also experiencing moments of crisis which have seen, among other effects, a general increase in costs also affecting the entire telecommunications services chain. In this context, in order to continue to guarantee the standards of innovation and quality of service that distinguish the PostePay offer and to continue to meet the expectations of our customers, starting from 1 January 2024 an adjustment to the monthly fee will be necessary at a cost of 22.90 euros.

As required by law, the customer who does not want to accept the unilateral modification of the contract (aka, remodulation) has the right to withdraw from PosteMobile services or switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication.

Must fill out the Contract Termination Request form (available Who) and send it together with a copy of the user’s identity document to:

email address postemobilecasa@postemobile.it

by fax to the toll-free number 800160909

by post to PO Box 3000, 37138 Verona (VR).

For further information you can call customer service 160. We remind you that the modem/router Wi-Fi laptop is loaned for free use, so termination of the contract is required return it at your own expense within 60 days from the conclusion of the report.

