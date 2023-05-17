PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra Wireless Controller – put to the test

Despite a growing number of different solutions, the catalog of “Designed for Xbox” accessories produced by third-party companies to date did not include any official wireless controllers. This obviously does not mean that there were no wireless controllers on the market that could be used on the Xbox, but none of these support the communication standard of the Redmond house, which translates into the need to use a “dongle”, the classic USB stick, to be able to connect these devices to the console.

The controller MOGA XP-Ultra proposed by PowerA finally fills this gap, proposing itself as the first officially licensed wireless controller to arrive on the market. The new pad from the US company supports the Xbox proprietary communication standard and can be used without additional devices both on consoles (One and Series) and on Windows PCs equipped with an official key. The controller also supports the Bluetooth 4.2 LE (low energy) standard, which allows you to use the MOGA XP-Ultra even with PCs with BT connection, with devices equipped with an Android operating system with a version higher than 6.0 and with some smart TVs. If necessary, the controller can also be connected via USB cable to the console or PC.

The particularities of MOGA XP-Ultra however, they do not only concern connectivity standards. The PowerA controller is in fact designed to be used both as a traditional controller and as an input device for playing on the go, perhaps with one of the many titles included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog that can be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Inside the package, in addition to the controller and the USB cable needed to connect/recharge the device, we first find a jointed clip to physically attach a mobile device to the controller, provided that the width of the device does not exceed 8.25cm. In order to offer players total freedom of use, PowerA has also decided to offer a “modular” controller made up of two separate parts, namely the central body and a knurled grip, for a total of 4 different use configurations.

The central body is nothing more than a small controller equipped with all the keys present on the traditional ones, to be used alone or by hooking up the ergonomic handle supplied, which follows the design of traditional pads. In the first case, the weight of the controller (including the clip) is 225gr, which then becomes 342gr when the handle is also present, in line with the weight of traditional wireless controllers complete with batteries. The MOGA XP-Ultra in fact, it includes a 2000 mAh lithium-ion battery that can be recharged from scratch in about 4 hours, which according to the manufacturer’s declarations should guarantee up to 60 hours of battery life if the controller is used using the Xbox connection standard or up to 40 hours of autonomy if you connect the device via Bluetooth. These are values ​​abundantly above what is offered by other wireless controllers, including the Elite Series 2 proposed by Xbox, and which were also confirmed during our test.

Talking about the features of the controller MOGA XP-Ultra it is also important to point out the presence of magnetic impulse back buttons, completely identical to those present on the official Xbox products, a double endowment of motors dedicated to vibration, so as to guarantee the right feedback in all configurations of use, and two extra programmable on-the-fly keys, i.e. without having to connect the device to a PC or use console apps, positioned in the rear part of the handle. Finally, the controller is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack where you can connect any wired headphones or headsets, which can be used both in the mobile configuration and with the handle, and a specific button that allows you to view the charge level of the device for a short time. ‘accessory through 4 small LEDs positioned on the front.

Once the dutiful technical introduction has been completed, we can finally move on to the “road” test. The first thing that strikes you about MOGA XP-Ultra it is certainly the care placed in the so-called packaging. Unlike almost all other PowerA controllers, the new controller is housed inside a well-crafted hard cardboard box, which is in turn inserted into the traditional thin cardboard outer casing. The package opens like a casket and immediately displays the controller, the smartphone clip and a quick-use guide on folding cardboard, which shows the steps necessary to carry out all the basic operations. To the touch, the materials used for the controller are pleasant and in general there is a good feeling of solidity of all parts, including the generally less well-finished ones such as the back buttons and rear triggers. From this point of view, the only notes concern the noise of the back buttons, which could make some players turn up their noses, and the plastic material used for the directional cross, which is completely similar to that present on the official standard controllers but could not satisfy those who have become accustomed to the metallic version present in the Elite controllers.

The feeling transmitted by the levers and the various keys during use is also very good, which has nothing to envy to the accessories distributed directly by the Redmond house. The positioning of the keys is correct, the response time is excellent both using the Xbox protocol and with a Bluetooth connection and there are no particular differences compared to other similar products. Rumble management is also excellent, which thanks to the technology chosen by the manufacturer always satisfactorily translates the action on the screen into vibrations. It is also necessary to applaud PowerA for the coupling system implemented in the MOGA XP-Ultra, which during the test proved to be easy to use but no less solid or inclined to open during use. The release lever, positioned near the lower edge, in fact requires a minimum of force to be operated, which makes it practically impossible to unlock the controller involuntarily.

The positioning of the key dedicated to checking the charge level, which is easily reached during use, and of the extra keys located on the back, is also very good. The latter can be programmed at any time simply by pressing the dedicated key, followed by the command to be repeated and the extra one to be assigned. To reset the programming, on the other hand, simply press the dedicated key, followed by the additional one that you want to return to the initial configuration. However, it should be noted that all these operations can only be carried out by connecting the handle to the controller as the key dedicated to programming is present only on this part of the accessory.

Speaking of ergonomics, however, it is important to make clear distinctions: when using the controller in the “complete” version, i.e. with the handle, the grip is firm and you don’t get particularly tired, not even with prolonged gaming sessions or using a smartphone particularly generous dimensions hooked using the supplied clip. Different speech instead as regards the “lite” controller: the position assumed to use only the central body is undeniably less natural than the standard configuration, especially for those with averagely large hands (like the writer). This translates into greater fatigue during use, which is further aggravated when using this configuration with a docked smartphone. Personally I haven’t been able to play for more than 15/20 minutes in this mode, while with the grip hooked up I haven’t encountered any particular problems.

We now come to the most venal part of our review, namely the one related to the cost. The MOGA XP-Ultra it is available only in black color and is sold at a list price of 136.29 Euros, practically in the same range as the Xbox Elite Series 2, which identifies it as PowerA’s most expensive controller to date. It is undoubtedly an important figure, however in the face of a set of characteristics that could appeal to a certain group of players. Support for the Xbox communication standard, coupled with traditional Bluetooth, makes the MOGA XP-Ultra a valid choice for those looking for a wireless controller equipped with all the functions of the latest pads (including the Share button) and with a particularly high capacity integrated rechargeable battery. To these elements are added the features designed purely for mobile gaming, or the presence of a smartphone clip and, above all, the possibility of being able to use a “reduced” version of the controller without giving up any functionality. The sum of all these elements justifies the important introductory price of a controller which, net of the ergonomic limits, undoubtedly represents an interesting alternative for those who want to invest their savings in a versatile and (almost) universal accessory.