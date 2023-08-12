Home » Prati gets complicated, Cagliari has presented a higher offer: they have surpassed Palermo
World

by admin
by palermotoday.it – ​​18 minutes ago

New chapter in the Prati soap opera, and this time it could be the last before the official epilogue: Cagliari, in the late afternoon today, decided to further raise the first offer presented. The Sardinian club, which at first had decided not to go further, after an internal summit in the morning opted for an effort…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "Prati gets complicated, Cagliari has presented a higher offer: surpassed Palermo appeared 18 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it".

See also  Slovakia will also give fighter jets to Ukraine

