Buchta Šaitlí ended Baník’s long wait for a goal. I think I’m pretty good at these shots, he boasted

Both goals were scored by substitute players. Recorded for you by Rigo, Tanko Šín. Did you show how to fight for the starting line-up?

Well, I think the rotations worked. We wanted to win and each of us has to help the team, either from the bench or from the pitch from the start. There is a lot of competition in Baník, we all want to play and we have to perform accordingly. Then it’s up to the coach to decide for him.

Your goal was great, did you know you were going to kick a goal?

I knew we were going three on two and my first thought was to try to record. But as I got closer to the goalkeeper, I saw that there was space on the back post, so I took it on and it worked. It’s not an easy kick, but I try to try it often in training and I think I’m pretty good at it.

Will you appreciate Tomas Rig’s pass?

I expected it to play there, so I ran there. But she was excellent!

You ended the fight with defender Czech…

(smile) I’m not very good at filming falls. I knew that if I got past him, I would basically go for the goal myself. That’s why I tried to stand it and it turned out the way it did.

Until then, it was a great conquest of Hradec Králové’s defense, right?

It was. We know what the Hradec team is like. Dueling, combative. Even so, we had several chances in the match when it could be broken. It’s a shame we didn’t score more goals, but we won! Finally! And that’s the main thing.

Filip Kubala had two great chances in the first half, did he thank you after the match?

Yeah (laughs). He was happy that I scored, but he’s a good player and it was just a game today that didn’t go well for him from that point of view. Soon he will score those goals too. I told him I would teach him the shot.

You waited more than 360 minutes for a field goal, why?

Hard to say. We try to work on all those things in training and I hope that now it has broken down and now we will score those goals.

Any idea what it could be? Spasm?

No it does not. It’s still the beginning of the season. Some matches didn’t go our way, but we have to keep working. Maybe we missed more calm in the end. We were sometimes unnecessarily hasty in the ending. I hope it’s broken now.

Will Slavia take it next week?

We will try to succeed there as well. It doesn’t matter who we play. We always strive to win.

That match was certainly not easy, also from the point of view that you really needed to win, isn’t that right?

Certainly. We wanted to win in the previous matches, but we didn’t succeed. We knew that he was tightening up a bit and would like to finally win. We were all perfectly prepared for it, and even though we didn’t give enough chances, we went for the victory.

Did it also tighten around the coach?

We don’t perceive it that way at all. We fight together and we all wanted to win together.