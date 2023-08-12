Premier League BIH Sarajevo Posušje | Sport

Posusje recorded another defeat, this time against Sarajevo, on whose bench Simon Rožman made his debut

Source: Facebook/FK Sarajevo

After the defeat against Sloga Doboj, the players of Sarajevo made amends to their fans with a convincing 3:0 victory against Posušje.

The tough first half ended with Sarajli taking the lead, and then Simon Rožman’s team achieved a convincing victory on the debut of the Slovenian expert on the Bordeaux team’s bench.

A goal by Renan Oliveira in the last second of the first half and two goals by Almedin Ziljkić settled the match at Koševo, where the goalposts shook twice more.

There weren’t many opportunities in the first half, as evidenced by only one shot on goal on either side, but it was from that chance that Sarajevo took the lead.

Even then the Bordeaux team was lucky. Ziljkić crossed from a free kick, the goalkeeper of Posušja “boxed” the ball, but not the best and it practically bounced off Oliveira into the net.

Sarajevo leads against Posušje with a goal by Oliveira in stoppage time of the first half.pic.twitter.com/4xrs5mjII0 — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 11, 2023

Sarajevo was much better in the first 45 minutes, and already in the fifth they had an excellent chance to take the lead, when Ziljkić passed it back to Vrančić in the penalty area, and the latter shot well, but hit the post.

Five minutes later, Oliveira took advantage of the opponent’s inattention and stole a ball, entered the penalty area and shot the opposite corner, but the ball ended up near the goal.

Vrančić had another attempt in the 30th minute, when the ball went over the goal, and the best chance for Posušje, practically the only one, was given to Boban when he hit the outside of the net in the 42nd minute.

Posusje had a chance to turn things around, reach an equaliser, which might have taken the game in a completely different direction, but Šahinović saved an attempt by Boban in a “one on one” situation in the 58th minute.

That seemed to startle the home team, who took the initiative again, and in the 65th minute, Oliveira could have scored the second goal, but his volley ended up wide of the goal.

However, in the 69th minute, Sarajevo reached 2:0. The full-back missed the penalty, and Almedin Ziljkić was the sure scorer, who scored in the midst of the torching of the home fans.

Sarajevo leads 2:0 with a goal by Ziljkić from the penalty spot in the 69th minutepic.twitter.com/ZRGnTv31gx — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 11, 2023

Just five minutes later, the captain of Sarajevo, who missed the first round match against Sloga, shook the net again. Ziljkić escaped the guards and routinely sent the ball into the net for the final 3:0.

Sarajevo leads 3:0 with another goal by Ziljkićpic.twitter.com/XV4LIztJPl — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)August 11, 2023

Not long after, Ziljkić left his place to Adalbert Penjaranda, who made his debut in the burgundy jersey.

We saw the last great chance of the game in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Čataković reacted well after a cross and headed in a difficult position, but the ball bounced off the post.