Creating a garden pond: how does it work? | > – Guide

A garden pond is a wonderful oasis and a place of rest in every garden. What do you need for this? What do you have to pay attention to when planning and investing? Tips on materials and finishing.

Laying out a new garden pond requires careful planning, especially with regard to the location. The pond should neither get too much sun nor too much shade. Because falling leaves act like fertilizer and thus accelerate algae growth, there should not be too many deciduous trees nearby.

Choose a higher location

It should also be noted that even a small pond can be dangerous for children who cannot swim. When planning, therefore, make sure that the pond is difficult for children to access. Instead of building it at the lowest point of a property, it makes sense to create the pond on a small elevation so that the water surface is above the lawn level. This also has the advantage that, in the event of heavy rainfall, overflowing water can flow back into the groundwater through the folds in the film.

Different water zones in the pond

The larger a pond is, the easier it is to clean itself due to the large amount of water and the more likely it is that a biological balance will be established by itself. In addition, the pond should have different zones, each with suitable aquatic plants: a bank zone, a shallow water zone up to a depth of about 50 centimeters and a deep water zone. If an area of ​​the pond is to remain frost-free in winter, the deep water zone must be at least 1.20 meters deep. The gradual creation of the different zones has the advantage that the aquatic plants grow on a level surface and thus have a good footing.

What is better: Foil or pond bowl?

There are prefabricated pond shells, but they are usually so small that the pond cannot maintain its ecological balance by itself. If you want to keep all the options open in terms of design, you should definitely opt for a liner pond. Another advantage of the foil: the pond shape can be integrated harmoniously into the garden landscape.

Create a garden pond with foil

When buying pond liner, it depends on the high quality of the material.

If you want to create a liner pond, you shouldn’t make any compromises when it comes to the quality of the material and it’s best to buy it from a specialist retailer. Experts recommend not to take too thin foil. This can easily get kinks that could burst. The resulting holes ultimately mean that a pond has to be completely renovated.

It also makes sense to ensure that the film is easy to dispose of and is not hazardous waste. That’s why experts recommend using certified films that have a high rubber content.

garden pond with Remove algae from filter baskets

Filters and pumps ensure clear water in the pond.

A filter system in the pond is recommended so that there are no problems with algae growth later. It supports the biological processes in the water. For this purpose, commercially available filter baskets are set up along the pond. These baskets are filled with gravel and substrate on which the microorganisms that clean the water can feed. This function can also be performed by an electrical filter. Such a filter is a little cheaper to buy, but much more expensive in terms of operating costs. It is also worth putting a circulation pump in the pond. Because even a little movement in the water supports the self-cleaning process of the pond.

Plants for the water and the riparian zone

The shore zone of the pond can be planted with marsh marigolds.

Since aquatic plants also clean the water, you should not save here either. Finally, you still need gravel for the pond bottom and the shore zones. Pond soil is not necessary, it only brings suspended matter into the water. Additional plants and stones or wood are needed to design the edge to ensure a harmonious transition between the pond and the surrounding area.

Step by step to your own garden pond

First mark the later shape of the pond on the lawn, for example with a garden hose. Then pierce this shape with a spade and remove the turf from the outside inwards. After that, so much earth has to be removed until a first depth level is reached. This will later become the flat shore zone. Now further depth zones can be marked with the hose. Since the excavated earth can be used for the later edge design, it should be clear before digging out where the earth will be temporarily stored.

Protection for the pond liner

Once the pond is completely dug, it is important to clear the bottom of all stones and roots. You could damage the foil. Two protective layers follow: first sand or fine gravel, then a fleece. It shouldn’t wrinkle as much as possible. Fleeces are available in different versions. A thicker fleece offers better protection against roots. Never use old carpets.

Lay out the foil and fix it at the edge

A fleece is first laid in front of the pond liner.

In the next step, the foil comes in. When laying, make sure that it follows the excavated shape exactly and is not under tension. Then fix the foil with heavy stones at the edge, for example. Aquatic plants can then be placed on the different depth zones. The pump belongs in the middle of the pond. Once this work is complete, the pond can be slowly filled with water. Finally, you can conceal the transition between pond and garden, for example with gravel or sand.

