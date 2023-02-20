Home World Presentation of the digital historical archive of Mondoperaio – mondoperaio
Monday December 13, at 3 pmthe Library and historical archive of the Senate presents theMondoperaio digital historical archive. A great and important work started in 2020 and completed this year conducted by the Senate Library “G. Spadolini” in collaboration with the magazine World operation and with the late conductor Luigi Covatta (https://www.senato.it/4800?newsletter_item=14901&newsletter_numero=1301). The collection of all the issues of the magazine founded by Pietro Nenni, from 1948 until today, can be found on the page https://mondoperaio.senato.it/controller.php?page=progetto.

The event will be divided into two study sessions through which the role that the Mondoperaio magazine has assumed in the Italian political debate and the position held in the panorama of political culture magazines in Italy. They will talk about it Ugo Intini e Gennaro Acquavivamoderated by Riccardo Nencinifor the first part; John Scirocco, Paolo Pombeni e Mario Tronti for the second.

