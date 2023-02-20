Monday December 13, at 3 pmthe Library and historical archive of the Senate presents theMondoperaio digital historical archive. A great and important work started in 2020 and completed this year conducted by the Senate Library “G. Spadolini” in collaboration with the magazine World operation and with the late conductor Luigi Covatta (https://www.senato.it/4800?newsletter_item=14901&newsletter_numero=1301). The collection of all the issues of the magazine founded by Pietro Nenni, from 1948 until today, can be found on the page https://mondoperaio.senato.it/controller.php?page=progetto.

The event will be divided into two study sessions through which the role that the Mondoperaio magazine has assumed in the Italian political debate and the position held in the panorama of political culture magazines in Italy. They will talk about it Ugo Intini e Gennaro Acquavivamoderated by Riccardo Nencinifor the first part; John Scirocco, Paolo Pombeni e Mario Tronti for the second.

Access to the room – with suitable attire and, for men, jacket and tie compulsory – is permitted until

reaching the maximum capacity; reservations are required at the following e-mail address (indicating name,

surname and mobile phone number): [email protected]

Please note that participation in the conferences is only permitted to those who are equipped with one of the

Covid-19 green certifications.

Read the POSTER-INVITATION